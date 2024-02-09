EMass wrestling: Pinning down key wins, Central Catholic’s Brian Waller-Reitano headlines Athletes of the Week

Sam Ferron, Weymouth — After going 17-49 over his first two seasons, the 150-pound junior earned a win in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday to finalize a 31-18 regular season record and help the Wildcats win the Bay State Herget Division with a 58-6 win over Walpole.

Ben Barrasso, Tewksbury — Returning from injury, the sophomore 120-pounder won all three of his matches to help the Redmen take home the Division 3 state dual championship. It was pretty satisfying after dropping the decisive bout in last year’s D3 Duals final to Melrose.

Ian Mwangi, Chelmsford — In his final dual meet as a senior, the 215-pounder earned a double-overtime 3-2 victory that was instrumental in the Lions completing a comeback from a 10-point deficit to defeat host Lowell, 32-28.

Mason Pellegri, Milton — Earning his 130th victory in a fall on Monday, the senior 215-pounder became the Wildcats’ career leader in wins in a 46-27 setback to Braintree.

Leandro Say Castellanos, Haverhill — The junior 190-pounder stepped into the starting lineup and went 3-0, all by fall, to help the Hillies win their home dual tournament. His points were crucial in a 37-33 victory over Salem, N.H. in the finals.

Brian Waller-Reitano, Central Catholic — The freshman’s ultimate tiebreak victory against Milford sealed a 34-33 win for the Raiders at the North Andover duals tournament, and his pin on Wednesday against Methuen clinched a 36-30 win that decided the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.