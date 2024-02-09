Two sharp-shooting freshmen and one commanding junior added up to one big rivalry win for Quincy girls’ basketball

“I think it’s always a really big experience, the first Quincy-North Quincy game,” Quincy coach Sarah Conlon said after the team improved to 15-3. “I think the nerves were there the first time and we kind of got in our own head a little bit, and today seemed to be a little bit better.”

The Presidents spread the ball around and shot the lights out to earn a 71-45 win in the crosstown Patriot League matchup’s latest chapter.

QUINCY — The first installment of this season’s Quincy-North Quincy girls’ basketball rivalry came down to an Alyssa Hopps buzzer-beater on Jan. 19. Friday, on home court, Quincy controlled the whole way.

Freshman sharpshooter Rory Kennedy had the hot hand with four 3-pointers (14 points), and the crowd collectively geared up every time she pulled up. Her three first-half treys helped the Presidents take a 31-20 halftime lead, but the stellar shooting came from throughout a young lineup.

“We started hitting a lot of shots, and the momentum of the crowd just started lifting,” Kennedy said.

Quincy’s two starting freshmen both made an impact. Frankie Diaz joined Kennedy on the heater with three 3-pointers (11 points), acting as a vocal leader at point guard. She was unafraid of the spotlight.

“I’ve pretty much been a point guard my whole life, and I’ve always been told, don’t be scared and just be loud,” Diaz said.

North Quincy’s Ava Bryan drives against Quincy freshman Rory Kennedy. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Presidents run an offense with frequent 5-out and 4-out sets that require the guards to whip the ball around the perimeter. Early in the first half, Conlon observed her players hesitating, bogging down the offense.

“We need to think less and move more, would be my biggest critique — that was pretty much my halftime speech,” Conlon said. “We like to keep tempo and play up-tempo when we can.”

Conlon’s coaching clicked, with Quincy using a 12-0 run in the third quarter and a 9-1 surge in the fourth to put the contest out of reach.

Junior Alyssa Hopps makes the whole system hum. A 5-foot-11-inch forward, Hoops battled all evening in the post against a physical North Quincy frontcourt. She finished with a game-high 18 points, controlled the glass, and registered key face-up blocks. It was a commanding performance after she struggled with foul trouble during the first matchup.

“I definitely was more strategic with what I did,” she said. “I definitely feel mindful [with] the way I post up, my positioning, and also just setting up my teammates better.”

Quincy’s Frankie Diaz scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Maeve Powers (12 points) and Ava Bryan (9 points) led the way for the Raiders (9-8).

Quincy graduated six seniors from last season but hasn’t skipped a beat as a conference frontrunner. Conlon has never seen players so excited to cheer for each others’ made shots, and that’s translating to wins.

“I feel like now that we’re taking [the freshmen] under our wing, having that relationship off the court is really important,” Hopps said. “I feel like you can see it on the court — we have a lot of trust in each other.”

Even when North Quincy threw a triple-team at her, Quincy's Alyssa Hopps made the right play. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.