Krem Amparo dominated the paint and Latin Academy played the spoiler, leaving Holbrook coach Rich Gifford still looking for win No. 500

The Dragons’ star center, freshman Krem Amparo, set the tone with easy second-chance buckets at the rim. He finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The contest was a classic case of ebbs and flows through the first three quarters. Neither team took a lead of more than 7 points until the fourth quarter.

HOLBROOK — Boston Latin Academy spoiled what could’ve been a historic night for Holbrook coach Rich Gifford, upending the host Bulldogs, 78-68, and denying Gifford his 500th career victory.

“Krem has been amazing” said Latin Academy coach Dan Bunker. “He’s such a quick leaper. He’s done that for us all year. He’s had an incredible freshman season.”

Advertisement

The Dragons led by seven points after one quarter, but Holbrook star Armani Perkins (26 points) got hot in the second frame to push the hosts ahead at halftime, 33-31.

Latin Academy, which has just one senior in its rotation, started the third quarter on a 6-3 run to take a 37-36 lead and never trailed again.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was a good test for us late in the season” said Bunker. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised with us, being such a young team this year. We lost to [Holbrook] the second game of the season, so we’ve seen growth.”

The Dragons pushed the lead to 7 by the end of the third quarter thanks to timely shot-making from sophomore guard Randiel Jimenez-Fernandez.

Jimenez-Fernandez poured in 10 points in both the first and third quarters to finish with a game-high 28 points.

“[Jimenez-Fernandez] is as focused a player as I’ve seen” said Bunker. “He’s a super hard worker. He was a bench player on JV last year, but he worked and here he is.”

Latin Academy ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter.

The Dragons got their hands on multiple Holbrook passes which led to easy transition buckets from Francisco Bailey and Jazyre Wilder Works to push the lead to 68-56 with under four minutes left and forcing Gifford to wait until Monday against Boston Collegiate Charter to secure his 500th.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing how many wins he has at Avon and at Holbrook, but we unfortunately ruined that today,” Bunker said.