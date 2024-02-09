NFL announces plans for Spain to host regular-season game in 2025

“We could not be more excited to bring the best of the NFL, the best of our teams and star players to the more than 13 million passionate fans in Spain and partner with one of the greatest global soccer clubs in Real Madrid in a truly world class and innovative stadium,” said Peter O’Reilly , the NFL’s head of international affairs.

The league announced Friday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas that its international slate of games for the 2025 season will feature a game at iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the home to soccer’s Real Madrid.

The NFL is headed to Spain in 2025 for the first regular-season game ever in that country.

The teams that will play in that game will be announced at a later date but O’Reilly said the host team would likely be an AFC team because teams in that conference will have an extra home game that season.

In December, team owners authorized the league to host eight games internationally each season.

Real Madrid was aggressive about getting into the mix.

In 2024, the NFL will have three games in London along with one in Germany and the first game ever in Brazil. Mexico City also has hosted several games and plans to again 2026.

Amazon in play(offs)

Amazon Prime Video will carry an NFL postseason game next season, three people familiar with the matter confirmed to The Associated Press.

It will be the second straight year that an important NFL game will be carried exclusively on a streaming platform. Last month’s AFC wild-card game between the Chiefs and Dolphins streamed on Peacock. According to various reports, NBCUniversal paid $110 million for the rights to the game, with Amazon expected to pay higher.

Under the NFL’s contract, each of its four broadcast partners — NBC, CBS, Fox, and ESPN/ABC — gets at least one wild-card game. Of the two remaining games, one rotates each year between NBC, CBS, and Fox, while the other is up for bid.

KC rules Thuney out

The Chiefs ruled out All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney for the Super Bowl because of a pectoral injury. The former Patriots lineman had not practiced since before he was hurt in a divisional-round win over the Bills.

Nick Allegretti is again expected to start at left guard.