A closer look at some of the prospects the Patriots were scouting at the Senior Bowl

Of the two headlining quarterbacks at the game, Penix outshined Oregon’s Bo Nix. Neither passer, though, demonstrably separated himself from the pack, which also included projected later-round picks in Tennessee’s Joe Milton and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

MOBILE, Ala. — The Patriots got a closer look at a number of prospects last week during the Senior Bowl. Let’s take a look at some standouts …

That being said, Penix showed off the arm strength and accuracy that powered Washington to the national championship game. His timing and ball placement were impressive on throws at all three levels.

Advertisement

But concerns about his ability to play under pressure — spotlighted during the national championship — persisted. Not only does Penix struggle with escapability out of the pocket, he is not as dynamic of a playmaker as, say, Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, so having a competent offensive line would be even more critical for him.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Given Penix’s extensive injury history, his draft stock hinges heavily on the medical reports that will emerge from the scouting combine in early March. As of now, he is projected to be a Day 2 prospect. If the Patriots like Penix’s skill set, and feel comfortable with his medicals, perhaps they opt for a wide receiver (Marvin Harrison Jr.) or tackle (Joe Alt) with the third overall pick in hopes of targeting Penix at the top of the second round.

Although Milton and Rattler both fared well, waiting until Day 3 to address the quarterback position seems unlikely for the Patriots. They could take two rookies, one early and one late, though that likely depends on the futures of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is projected as a Day 2 prospect in this year's NFL Draft. Butch Dill/Associated Press

▪ WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

With his short-area quickness and explosive burst, the 6-foot Wilson showed why he was considered one of the top receivers in the Senior Bowl. His size and skill set make him a natural slot receiver, but he showed he also can leverage his vertical speed to separate downfield.

Advertisement

Last year, as a senior, Wilson turned in his best college season with 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns — all team highs.

“He’s got skill, he’s got the mind-set, he’s got the approach,” said Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who coached against Wilson during the National Team’s practices. “In my opinion, I think he’s going to be a very successful receiver at the next level.”

This year features one of the deeper wide receiver classes, which benefits the Patriots as a team that is in need of a talent upgrade at the position.

The elite first-round prospects — Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers, and Washington’s Rome Odunze — did not participate in the Senior Bowl, so the Patriots got a better look at Wilson, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, and USC’s Brenden Rice (son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice). All three are Day 2 prospects of varying degrees.

Wilson’s play generated the most buzz, but McConkey’s route-running as a slot receiver and Rice’s physicality as a deep threat also garnered attention.

▪ Offensive tackles

The Patriots desperately need to address tackle, another deep position in this draft. The top prospects did not participate at the Senior Bowl, but the Patriots will have viable options beyond Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu.

Advertisement

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga led the group.

Guyton, who measures in at 6-7 and 328 pounds with 34¼-inch arms, is an intriguing player based on his frame alone, but he also moves well and boasts impressive athleticism at that size. The same goes for Fuaga, who measures in at 6-6, 334. Guyton and Fuaga are both expected to go in the first round, along with Alt, Fashanu, and potentially five more players.

If the Patriots wait until Day 2 to grab a tackle, Texas’s Christian Jones and Houston’s Patrick Paul are more likely to be available. The pair also logged impressive weeks in Mobile.

Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton measures in at 6-7 and 328 pounds with 34¼-inch arms. Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

▪ RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Laube is a local product, having spent five seasons at the University of New Hampshire. Only 17 Wildcats have ever been drafted, with two since 2000 (safety Corey Graham in 2007 and defensive tackle Jared Smith in 2013).

This week of practice was important for Laube, who needed to show teams that he can compete with players from high-profile programs. He did just that, flashing his field vision, quickness, and ability to stop and start. Laube, who took snaps out of the backfield and out wide, ranked atop the list of speed leaders, exceeding 20 m.p.h.

Laube could be a late-round consideration for the Patriots, given their need for a third-down, change-of-pace running back. He can serve as a return specialist, too. His most popular player comparison is one Patriots fans know well: Danny Woodhead.

Advertisement

Last year, as a redshirt senior and team captain, Laube rushed for 715 yards and scored 9 touchdowns on 158 carries (average of 4.5 yards per attempt). He also caught 68 passes for 699 yards and 7 touchdowns.

▪ CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Patriots have more glaring needs on offense, so much of the conversation is focused on that side of the ball.

Defensively, however, they could boost their cornerback depth. The return of Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in 2023, will be welcomed, but New England needs another perimeter option to play opposite Gonzalez.

Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson seemed like candidates for that role, but the team released Jones after multiple behavioral issues and will likely part ways with Jackson this offseason.

Mitchell wowed with his sticky man coverage, logging pass breakups during drills. His strong performance, however, may put him out of reach for the Patriots.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.