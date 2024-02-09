Five things to watch at MIAA sectional wrestling

Lowell’s Emmett Logan (top seed) and Andover’s Yandel Morales (No. 2 seed) have gone toe-to-toe twice each regular season so far, splitting matches 1-1 both years. Morales got the better of Logan last postseason, defeating him at sectionals, states, and All-States. With 126 pounds a loaded weight class this year, this sectional in Methuen will have an early look at two top contenders.

With 12 wrestling sectional tournaments across the state on Saturday signaling the beginning of a grueling postseason, here are five things to keep an eye on:

D1 North: A chance at redemption for Dom Gangi

The 113-pound Methuen senior has not had a straight path to competing in this year’s postseason, but was looking strong after a decision against Tewksbury’s Nick Desisto early in the year. However, dropping a match via technical fall to Haverhill’s Mike Morris, then losing the rematch with Desisto showed it will be a tough path through. With Morris the top seed and Gangi the No. 2, there could be a rematch.

Methuen senior captain Dom Gangi (top) will be the No. 2 seed at 113 pounds in Division 1 North. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

D1 West/Central: Lions migrate west this year

It is understood that Division 1 North is the toughest sectional, so opposing coaches have told Chelmsford they’re lucky to be reassigned to the sectional at Springfield Central, as they may qualify more wrestlers for states. Coach Chris Piscione is taking nothing for granted. Natick, is among theformidable opponents, and Piscione’s wrestlers need to stay ready despite a drastically longer commute (87.5 miles).

Middleborough's Matt Patterson is hoping to win a sectional title at 138 pounds in Division 2 South. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

D2 South: Sophomores each up a weight

Middleborough’s Matt Patterson and Bridgewater-Raynham’s Jack Alves faced each other at 132 pounds for the title at the Marshfield Holiday tournament, with Patterson winning 15-8. Alves has also had a terrific season. The sophomores are the top two seeds at 138 for the sectional in Stoughton.

D3 North: An intriguing group at 215 pounds

Gloucester senior Jayden Toppan was the only top-4 seed at 220 pounds to advance out of the first round at All-States last year, and he went on to win it. The 215-pound class is full of top talent again. Top-seeded Toppan’s opposition at sectionals includes Triton senior Douglas Aylward (No. 3), whom he delivered his only loss this season, and home favorite Manny Mengata (No. 2), a Tewskbury junior, who pulled off the opening-round upset at All-States last year from the 16 seed.

Jayden Toppan of Gloucester (right) is the top seed at 215 pounds in Division 3 North. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.