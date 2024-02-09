Eight is Enough: Four sets of brothers have given Shawsheen wrestling a family feel, and unprecedented success

For a lot of teams, the key to success is feeling like a family. For the Shawsheen wrestling team, which recently completed its first undefeated season, that came naturally.

It’s not just that the Rams (26-0) have four sets of brothers and they’re all quality wrestlers. This group has grown up together. They wrestled and played football for years, knowing this is the only year all eight would overlap in high school.

“We’ve started coaching the kids since they [were] 5 years old,” said coach Doug Pratt, who is also the offensive coordinator for the Rams’ football team.

Advertisement

Leading the way are the Tildsleys, junior Sid (138 pounds) and sophomore James (144). Both are undefeated, and together they combine for 313 high school victories. They have trained together nearly their whole lives, but their styles differ greatly.

Sid, a captain, is strategic. Also a quarterback and safety on the football field, he is a technique-driven grappler. He is 2-for-2 winning New England championships, and finished runner-up nationally last season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

James is tough. A fullback, linebacker, and occasional lineman for the football team, he forces wrestling opponents into pins. After part of his right index finger was lopped off in an accident, he was back on the mat a month later, not just becoming the only eighth grader in state history to place at New Englands, but finishing second.

“Mentally, he’s an incredible leader in the room,” said assistant coach Nick Gamble of James. “He’s always coaching everybody else. He’s always inspiring everybody else. There’s no one tougher that I’ve ever coached than him.”

“He uses his strength a lot. I use slicker moves,” Sid said. “James has been getting physically stronger. He’s an upper-body guy, trusts his hips, likes to get on top, a lot of cross-face. I try to get takedowns, where he puts away people really quick. He’s one of the quickest pinners I know.”

Advertisement

The two have become leaders on the team and motivational figures in getting the Rams to push further. The team’s unprecedented success has come despite all-state champion Bray Carbone (123 career wins), a junior captain, missing most of the year.

Due to another injury, Bray’s freshman brother, Quinn (150 pounds), is getting his chance on varsity. After going 21-4 and finishing runner-up at Vo-Tech states, he enters his first postseason.

“He’s always been the youngest athlete out of our four [families],” said Bray. “Him stepping up is a big part for the team, and himself as a freshman. He’s doing pretty well. I’m proud of him. He stepped up big.”

Shawsheen wrestling coach Doug Pratt directing traffic as his team warms up by running the halls of the school. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Carbone and Tildsley families go back to the 1980s, when fathers Brian Tildsley and Brent Carbone grew up together in Wilmington.

“It was right from birth basically,” said Bray Carbone, of his friendship with Sid Tildsley. “We were in the same crib together . . . 18 years of me and him.”

The Malandain brothers are neighbors of the Tildsleys and the Caceres brothers live next door to the Carbones. Senior captain Austin Malandain (30-15 at 190 pounds) is enjoying having the chance to all compete together, since they were in different age groups growing up. His brother Nate, a sophomore, is 33-12 at 157 pounds.

“It’s the best thing that can happen,” Malandain said. “You’re winning with not just your actual brother, but kids you’ve known since you were 5 years old. There’s nothing better than that. It’s awesome that we’re all on the same team together.”

Advertisement

Fellow senior captain Caleb Caceres has bounced around weight classes to accommodate the Tildsley brothers, wrestling as high as 150 pounds. This year he has found a stable place at 132 pounds, going 43-4 to raise his career win total to 114. His emergence has helped the team make up for his brother, Ethan, a sophomore 113-pounder, being injured.

“It’s a hell of a senior year,” Caceres said. “Me being the underdog, I’m finally in the right weight class doing well. This is a great season to have it.

“I don’t think I’d be where I am without Sid. I have the best wrestling partner in New England.”

Austin Maladain (purple) spars with his younger brother, Nate. They've combined for 63 wins on the mat this season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Shawsheen prepared for this record-breaking season, facing some of the toughest opponents in New England. They snapped the 40-plus dual meet win streak of a skilled Milford team, also taking down Chelmsford, Natick, Andover, and Salem (N.H.) by double-digits.

They won the Sons of Italy tournament in Wilmington, the Blue Devil Classic at Salem (N.H.), the Sanford (Maine) Invitational, and the Vo-Tech state championship for the 11th year in a row. They placed third at the Lowell Holiday tournament.

“It’s something you can’t forget. It just isn’t,” said Austin Malandain. “I’m playing with some of my closest friends ever and my brother, and we’re successful.”

Doug Pratt is now in his third season as head coach at Shawsheen. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Near falls

• It was 18 years later, but Jayden and Michael Toppan reunited with the doctor who saved their lives.

Advertisement

Born 7½ weeks premature because Jayden was choking Michael with the umbilical cord, the twins had a multitude of complications. It was Dr. Ivana Culic who worked with them at two different hospitals. She recently met them at their senior night, a 42-18 win for Gloucester over Bedford.

“It’s a blessing,” said Jayden, a Globe All-Scholastic last season. “Seeing the people she saved the lives of, and seeing them form into how we are today is emotional. Without her, we wouldn’t be in the steps that we are, not just in sports but in academics and in life.”

The seniors, both three-time Northeastern Conference champions and the first wrestlers from Gloucester to reach 100 wins before their senior year, are aware that they are defying the odds.

Jayden was an all-state champion last year at 220 pounds and Michael was a finalist at 195.

“Most aren’t very tall and not very big in size,” said Michael of other premature births. “We’re an outlier in that category. We might be doing something great.”

• After freshman heavyweight Brian Waller-Reitano put away Central Catholic’s victory at the North Andover dual meet tournament, he did the same in a dual against Methuen on Wednesday, clinching the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division for the Raiders.

• Also clinching on Wednesday were the two Bay State champions: Weymouth in the Herget Division, and Natick, which captured the Carey Division for the fifth year in a row.

Advertisement

Sectional Saturday

Division 1: Central/Metro at Newton South; North at Methuen; South at Taunton; West/Central at Springfield Central.

Division 2: North at Burlington; Central at Bellingham; West at Northbridge, Whitinsville; South at Stoughton.

Division 3: North at Tewksbury; Central at Ashland; South at Foxborough; West at Mt. Greylock.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.