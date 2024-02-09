Refreshed Tanner Houck is ready to start anew in Red Sox rotation

“Nah, just me being me,” Houck said. “Happy to be outside in the sunshine.”

Was this something new in his routine?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tanner Houck took a big deep breathand then hopped before he stepped on the mound to face hitters during a workout at Fenway South on Friday morning.

There’s plenty of little kid remaining in the 27-year-old righthander who was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2017. But the business of baseball lurks like a dark shadow.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and pitching coach Andrew Bailey are new to their jobs and have little time or sentiment invested in the players they inherited. Other than to say Houck will have a chance to compete for a rotation slot, nothing is guaranteed.

The Sox have at least seven candidates to start, counting Josh Winckowski. There’s also a possibility Kenley Jansen is traded in the coming days or weeks and one of the potential starters becomes a better fit as the closer.

Trading Jansen would make sense. A 36-year-old closer set to make $16 million is a luxury for a team with modest expectations. There is little chance the Sox would want to bring Jansen back for 2025, so why not trade him now to bring back a player the Sox can add to their mix and free up some payroll?

The Dodgers and Phillies are teams that could see Jansen as a fit. The Dodgers let Jansen walk as a free agent after the 2022 season but may want to bring him back with the understanding that he could occasionally be used as a setup man.

Houck understands how it works. He was adamant about being a starter last season and now says his preference would be to start when asked about his role.

What else can he say after posting a 5.01 earned run average in 21 starts last season?

“Everybody wants to start. I want to start,” Houck said. “Go out there and post, and things will take care of themselves.”

To improve his chances, Houck used the offseason to work on the horizontal break of his slider and getting more consistent with the action on his sinker.

He also has tinkered with the command of his splitter, a pitch he threw only 11 percent of the time last season and hopes to use more this year.

“You always have to adapt,” Houck said. “It’s that or you’re getting worse.”

Houck has enjoyed working with Bailey, saying his energy has been noticeable. That Bailey played for the Sox (2012-13) is something Houck also feels can make a difference.

“He gets what it’s like here,” Houck said. “That’s big.”

With camp officially opening on Wednesday, Houck has already faced hitters twice. The first was across the state earlier this month at the Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens.

The second was Friday when Houck faced a group that included new outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

“The job is to get hitters out. The more you do that, the better you’ll be,” Houck said. “It was a good winter and I came here ready to go. It’s a big difference.”

Houck was still recovering from back surgery at this time last season. He was able to make the Opening Day roster, then missed nearly 10 weeks after being struck in the face by a line drive on June 16.

He returned to make eight starts and was 3-4 with a 4.93 ERA.

“I feel better than I have in years at this point,” Houck said. “Last year was tough for a few reasons. I had issues with my hamstring that I was finally able to take care of this winter.”

Houck has the ability to start and that could well be where he lands as Breslow assesses all of his options. But he also has the raw stuff and personality to be an effective closer if Jansen is traded.

That job requires a willingness to attack hitters and the ability to perform under pressure. Houck’s confidence lends itself to that role.

“It’s February. Let’s see how it goes,” Houck said. “I threw to hitters [Friday] and I felt great. That’s what I care about right now.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.