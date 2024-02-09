Wizards at Celtics: Washington will need to make some magic happen for a win in Boston

The Celtics made two small moves just before Thursday’s trade deadline, trading a second-round pick for the 76ers’ Jaden Springer and dealing bench player Dalano Banton to the Trail Blazers for a heavily-protected second-round pick.

Boston, meanwhile, has cruised to a league-leading 39-12 record and has won seven of its past 10 games.

The 2023-24 season has not been kind to the Wizards, who are coming off a 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers that dropped them to 9-41, just two games ahead of last-place Detroit.

On Wednesday, the Celtics traded for veteran forward Xavier Tillman, who is averaging 6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes this season for the Grizzlies. They also dealt two second-round picks (2027 and 2023) and Lamar Stevens to Memphis.

Tillman will not be available Friday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Jayson Tatum is day-to-day with an illness heading into Friday’s game.

Tipoff is at 7:30. Let’s get into it.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Wizards

Season record: 9-41. vs. spread: 23-26, 1 push. Over/under: 23-27

Last 10 games: 2-8. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 2-8

Celtics

Season record: 39-12. vs. spread: 24-25, 2 pushes. Over/under: 25-26

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 3-7

Team statistics

Points per game: Washington 114.5, Boston 120.4

Points allowed per game: Washington 123.8, Boston 110.8

Field goal percentage: Washington .475, Boston .478

Opponent field goal percentage: Washington .496, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Washington .348, Boston .378

Opponent 3-point percentage: Washington .374, Boston .348

Stat of the day: When the Celtics faced the Wizards in October, Jaylen Brown scored 36 points — his second-highest single-game point total this season. He also scored 36 against Washington on Nov. 27, 2022.

Notes: This is the end of a seven-game homestand. Boston will travel to Miami on Sunday, then play at Brooklyn on Tuesday before returning home to face the Nets again before the All-Star break. ... Boston is 4-2 on the homestand so far, and 24-3 at home this year. ... The Wizards have lost 10 of their past 12. ... Kyle Kuzma was in the lineup for the Wizards against Cleveland after missing Sunday’s loss to Phoenix with left shoulder soreness. He finished the game with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists. Corey Kispert added 23 points and seven rebounds off the bench. ... Jordan Poole - Washington’s second leading scorer - was scoreless, shot 0 for 5 from the field and fouled out with 18 seconds to play. It was his first scoreless game since the 2021 season, when he played for Golden State. ... At the trade deadline Thursday, the Wizards sent center Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center Richaun Holmes and draft compensation.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.