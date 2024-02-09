Prince Harry settles a case against a UK tabloid publisher that hacked his phone

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has reached an out-of-court settlement with a tabloid newspaper publisher that invaded his privacy with phone hacking and other illegal snooping, Harry’s lawyer said Friday.

Attorney David Sherborne said Mirror Group Newspapers had agreed to pay Harry’s legal costs and would make an interim payment of 400,000 pounds ($505,000).

Harry was awarded 140,000 pounds ($177,000) in damages in December after the judge found that phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers in the 1990s, and that executives at the papers covered it up. Judge Timothy Fancourt found that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent.”