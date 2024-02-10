Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A golden eagle at Hop Brook Wildlife Management Area in Lee, a continuing dickcissel at a feeder on Jug End Road in South Egremont, nine green-winged teal at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, and four fish crows elsewhere in Pittsfield.

Highlights last week included two greater white-fronted geese at Plum Island, Western grebes in Winthrop and Mashpee, an eared grebe in Marblehead, a Say’s phoebe in Belchertown, a yellow-throated warbler in Marblehead, a Townsend’s warbler in Cambridge, and a Western tanager in Sandwich.

Bristol County: Ten Northern shovelers and an orange-crowned warbler at Interchange Park in Fall River, and another orange-crowned warbler on Gulf Road in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A continuing Western kingbird and lark sparrow in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Seashore Visitor’s Center in Eastham, a Western grebe at Attaquin Park on Lake Mashpee in Mashpee, a continuing Western tanager in the vicinity of the Sandwich Marina in Sandwich, a Pacific loon and a glaucous gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a thick-billed murre at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, a clay-colored sparrow at the Eastham stump dump, a yellow-breasted chat in East Orleans, a black-headed gull and a semipalmated plover at Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis, and a continuing willet at Forest Beach in Chatham.

Essex County: Two greater white-fronted geese at the north end of Plum Island, an eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a common murre at Salem Willows Park in Salem, three black-crowned night-herons at Flax Pond in Lynn, an American bittern at Plum Island, a yellow-throated warbler at Castle Rock Park in Marblehead, and a Virginia rail at the Meadows Golf Course in Peabody.

Franklin County: A rough-legged hawk at gate 35 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, a clay-colored sparrow at North Meadows in Deerfield, and a long-tailed duck at the Turners Falls Power Canal in Turners Falls.

Hampden County: A snow goose at Dean Pond Recreational Area in Brimfield.

Hampshire County: A Say’s phoebe and five pine warblers in the vicinity of the Quabbin Visitor’s Center in Belchertown, a wood duck and two black vultures near the Liberty Street bridge in Easthampton, four American wigeon at Mitch’s Way in Hadley, eight common loons at Quabbin Park in Ware, nine green-winged teal and 15 rusty blackbirds at Great Pond in Hatfield, and a yellow-rumped warbler at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two redheads at Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark, a Lapland longspur at Lobsterville Beach, a continuing Eurasian wigeon at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, a canvasback and a lesser yellowlegs at Black Point in Chilmark, and 20 tree swallows at Town Cove in West Tisbury.

Middlesex County: A continuing Townsend’s warbler at the Alewife Linear Park Bike Path in Cambridge, a cackling goose at The Cistern in Medford, three red-throated loons at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, four Virginia rails at the Flower Meadow Conservation Area in Auburndale, eight Northern pintails at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton, a brown thrasher at Wright-Locke Farm in Winchester, three Northern harriers at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, and two orange-crowned warblers at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Three Northern shovelers at Hummock Pond, a great egret at the Nantucket Life Saving Museum, and a continuing dickcissel at a feeder at 215 Madaket Road in Madaket.

Norfolk County: A yellow-bellied sapsucker at Hall’s Pond in Brookline, three Eastern meadowlarks at the Norfolk Airport, a dickcissel at a feeder on Madison Avenue in Franklin, and a Northern shoveler and an orange-crowned warbler at Squantum Point Park in Squantum.

Plymouth County: A redhead at the Billington Sea in Plymouth, 105 red knots at Duxbury Beach, and a thick-billed murre and an orange-crowned warbler at the Manomet Bird Observatory in Manomet.

Suffolk County: Two gadwalls at Leverett Pond, a Northern pintail at Chandler Pond, a continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a winter wren at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and three semipalmated plovers at the Belle Isle Reservation.

Worcester County: Three sandhill cranes in a field on Center Bridge Road in Lancaster and three more cranes at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, two Barrow’s goldeneyes off the Massachusetts Central Rail Trail in West Boylston, a Lapland longspur at the Fitchburg Municipal Airport, and three common loons at gate 40 of the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton.

