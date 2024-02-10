Toddler taken to hospital due to high levels of CO at Framingham apartment building

A toddler was taken to the hospital after high carbon monoxide levels were detected in a Framingham apartment building Saturday morning, officials said.
Around 9 a.m., firefighters responded to 5 and 7 Georgetown Drive for multiple activated carbon monoxide detectors, the Framingham Fire Department said in a statement.
Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said in the statement that crews found “very high levels of CO due to a malfunctioning exhaust pipe.”
Everyone was evacuated until about 1 p.m., by which the buildings were completely vented, the department said.
The boiler was shut down and will remain so until repairs are completed and it is inspected by the city’s plumbing inspector, the fire department said.
No further information was released.
