Toddler taken to hospital due to high levels of CO at Framingham apartment building

A toddler was taken to the hospital after high carbon monoxide levels were detected in a Framingham apartment building Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 9 a.m., firefighters responded to 5 and 7 Georgetown Drive for multiple activated carbon monoxide detectors, the Framingham Fire Department said in a statement.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said in the statement that crews found “very high levels of CO due to a malfunctioning exhaust pipe.”