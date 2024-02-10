Man rescued from Fore River Channel in Quincy, police say

A man was rescued from Fore River Channel and taken to Boston Medical Center in Quincy Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.
Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a person was in the river at about 3:45 p.m. The man was afloat and swimming in the water when rescue crews arrived, police said.
The police marine unit lifted the man onto a boat, where he was provided medical attention. The water temperature at the time was about 38 degrees, police said.
The man was taken to a dock at Twin Rivers Technologies at 780 Washington St., the statement said. He was then taken by Brewster EMS to Boston Medical Center.
Advertisement
His condition was not known Saturday night, the statement said. The U.S. Coast Guard and a State Police marine unit also responded to the scene.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.