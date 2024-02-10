Man rescued from Fore River Channel in Quincy, police say

A man was rescued from Fore River Channel and taken to Boston Medical Center in Quincy Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a person was in the river at about 3:45 p.m. The man was afloat and swimming in the water when rescue crews arrived, police said.

The police marine unit lifted the man onto a boat, where he was provided medical attention. The water temperature at the time was about 38 degrees, police said.