One dead, three injured in rollover crash Saturday morning off I-95 in Georgetown

One person was killed and three injured, after a rollover crash on I-95 Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown fire department.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash on an I-95 off-ramp at Route 133 in Georgetown, according to a statement released by the fire department. Two off-duty nurses and an off-duty firefighter passing through the area stopped to help the victims.

First responders found an SUV rolled onto its roof and a sedan with its airbags deployed, according to the statement.