One dead, three injured in rollover crash Saturday morning off I-95 in Georgetown

One person was killed and three injured, after a rollover crash on I-95 Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown fire department.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash on an I-95 off-ramp at Route 133 in Georgetown, according to a statement released by the fire department. Two off-duty nurses and an off-duty firefighter passing through the area stopped to help the victims.
First responders found an SUV rolled onto its roof and a sedan with its airbags deployed, according to the statement.
Two passengers were ejected from the SUV and transported to local Boston hospitals, one by ambulance and the other by medical helicopter. One of the passengers later died. The identity of the passenger who died was not released “pending notification of next of kin,” according to the statement.
The driver of the SUV and the sole occupant of the sedan were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police.
