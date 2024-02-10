A taste of spring in February: Temperatures expected to break records

“When you’re forecasting temperatures to get near the record, that’s pretty unusual,” Dunham said. “You don’t forecast record highs all the time.”

Boston will likely at least match its 60 degree record for warmest Feb. 10, which was set in 1990, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Norton office, in a phone interview.

Springlike weather is gracing the state Saturday with temperatures expected to exceed 60 degrees in some areas and potentially break records, according to the National Weather Service.

The warmth is expected to hit its peak in Boston around 2 to 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

Communities across the commonwealth, including Worcester, Lowell, Newton, Braintree, Brookline, and Marlborough, are expected to either touch or surpass 60 degrees Saturday, uncharacteristic warmth for February, according to the weather service.

“We have high pressure off the southeast coast that’s bringing up some nice, warm air from the Carolinas and Virginia area, and bringing it up over southern New England,” Dunham said.

But the taste of spring won’t last long.

Temperatures will begin to drop Sunday and a storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of snow to the Boston area Tuesday with more possible in western parts of the state. according to the weather service. Worcester could see between 4 and 5 inches.

Sunday’s temperatures are only expected to be in the upper 40s during the day in Greater Boston and down to 33 degrees that night as a cold front moves in.

And ahead of Tuesday’s snow, we may get rain Saturday evening and more on Monday night.

“It’s a short round of above-normal temperatures that will come to an end this evening,” Dunham said Saturday. “It will be more seasonable tomorrow.”

