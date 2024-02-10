Megadonors to universities flexing their muscle in an unprecedented way

It was but the latest in a mutiny of university megadonors now commanding the attention of higher education leaders. Billionaire donors Marc Rowan and Bill Ackman helped topple the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard in recent months, following the leaders’ disastrous congressional testimony on antisemitism and, in Harvard president Claudine Gay’s case, plagiarism allegations.

Hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin, who has given so much money to Harvard that his name graces its largest graduate school, derided elite universities last week for coddling “whiny snowflakes” and said he will no longer donate to Harvard unless it gets back to educating “leaders” and “problem-solvers.”

Advertisement

The big donors haven’t let up since. Rowan emailed UPenn’s trustees to suggest they consider, among other things, whether the school’s diversity agenda extends to “viewpoints” as well as race. Ackman took to X to demand the end of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at Harvard and last week backed a furious campaign to elect an upstart slate of candidates for the Harvard Board of Overseers.

It is a new and stunning kind of public power-push by uber-rich donors, whose ranks are growing, and who suddenly appear hungry to use their money to shape higher education in America today, experts said.

Kenneth Griffin, founder and chief executive officer of Citadel LLC, in 2019. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

“It is the most acute flexing of donor muscle in higher education that we’ve probably ever seen,” said David Callahan, the founder and editor of Inside Philanthropy and author of “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age.”

The megadonor rebellion, which erupted last fall amid anger over how university leaders responded to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, is only intensifying. In recent weeks, deep-pocketed alumni have been lobbing broader criticisms about how universities are run and aiming particularly at campus programs meant to expand access and equity for underrepresented groups.

Advertisement

Although universities are taking pains to show their independence, the resignation of two presidents of Ivy League institutions has deeply rattled higher education institutions, which increasingly have turned to big-dollar donations from ultrawealthy philanthropists. The ranks and fortunes of these super-donors have only swelled in recent years, with Forbes estimating the number of US billionaires at 735 people worth $4.5 trillion in 2023, up from 404 people in 2010.

Bill Ackman Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

“The donors of higher ed have been writing a lot of checks without really exerting a ton of influence compared to the kind of influence they’ve exerted over politics and public policy, or local civic life in some places,” Callahan said. “Their influence is catching up with their money.”

These donors, many with Wall Street roots, are approaching elite universities like activist investors — using social media and open letters as megaphones, and amplifying conservative criticism that universities are increasingly taking sides in the cultural battle over diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, which they see as stifling intellectual inquiry and dissenting viewpoints. Education experts fear that universities eager to fund new buildings, invest in research, and expand student financial aid will have little choice but to bend to their wills.

And they worry this deep involvement of the uber-rich, who are almost uniformly older, white men, will interrupt vital conversations on campuses about refining diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, eroding the very value many donors claim they want to protect — academic freedom.

“We can’t go back to a world where all of our institutions are run by white people,” said Steven Levitsky, a government professor and director of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at Harvard. “There is a pushback from the people who thrived in elite universities before.”

Advertisement

Campus inclusion efforts are a result of having more diverse students at universities, reflecting the demographic shifts in the country, and trying to create a more civil and equitable environment for everyone, Levitsky said. Discussions among faculty about how to combat student self-censorship and ostracizing opponents were already underway before large donors began complaining about “whiny snowflakes.” Those discussions need to happen without donors trying to influence the outcome, he said.

“It’s deeply, deeply, concerning to many of us,” Levitsky said. “Universities thrive when we can ask any question. . . . You cannot do that when donors say this stuff is out of bounds.”

Donors, especially those who give generously and often, have always had the ear of university presidents or an open phone line to the board of trustees. They’ve never been shy about complaining privately that the football coach has lost too many games or reminding admissions officers of their gifts when their children are applying.

In the 1920s, when Harvard’s then-president Abbott Lawrence Lowell was devising a way to limit admissions of Jewish students, wealthy alumni from the ruling white elite urged him on, concerned that their sons’ spots were being taken by the new immigrants, said David Karen, a sociology professor at Bryn Mawr College, who has studied Harvard admissions.

Advertisement

“This is what happens when you have a large, private university system that is funded by rich people. The rich people get a voice,” Karen said.

Leslie H. Wexner cut ties with the Harvard Kennedy School. Jay LaPrete

Until last fall, benefactors have generally made their requests in the shadows. Now, they’re blasting them publicly. Last month, Ackman posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that Harvard’s choice to co-chair an antisemitism task force indicated that the university “continues on the path of darkness.” And Elon Musk, X’s owner, called for defunding Harvard to pressure Gay to resign, and wrote on his site: “DEI must DIE.” The Wexner Foundation, chaired by billionaire Leslie H. Wexner, cut ties with the Harvard Kennedy School after more than three decades over the university leadership’s “dismal failure” after the Oct. 7 attacks. Len Blavatnik, whose family foundation has given Harvard at least $270 million, said he would halt giving to Harvard until the school did more to address antisemitism, Bloomberg reported in December.

“It’s dramatically different from what went on before. It’s almost unrecognizably different,” said Jeffrey S. Flier, who was the dean of Harvard Medical School from 2007 to 2016.

Donors may request annual updates, he said, but should understand — and often get legal documents stipulating — that they don’t have control over the programs they fund.

But these donors “lost faith in Harvard,” Flier said, after the events of last fall.

Higher education institutions raised $59.5 billion in 2022 from donors, a 12.5 percent increase from the previous year, and the largest annual spike since 2000, according to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, which annually surveys colleges. Fifteen large donors accounted for more than one-third of all giving at large public and private research institutions in 2022, according to the data.

Advertisement

The institutions’ thirst for more money seems to be unquenchable. Universities, even Harvard with its $50.7 billion endowment, want diverse and myriad revenue streams to launch new programs and stay competitive, said Michael T. Miller, a higher education professor at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

In some cases, the individual sums are astounding. Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and majority owner of a financial data company, gave $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins University in 2018. Venture capitalist John Doerr and his wife are helping Stanford University launch a new sustainability school with a $1.1 billion gift, the school announced in 2022. Even McPherson College, a small private, Kansas institution with a renowned automotive restoration program, benefited from donor largesse last year, with a $1 billion anonymous gift.

Griffin gave Harvard $300 million a few years ago for research and student financial aid, a gift that resulted in the renaming of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences building for him in 2023. Griffin said in a statement to The Boston Globe that Harvard is an “incredible university” but it is “incomprehensible” that the university is at the bottom of a list by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonprofit, ranking free speech at 248 campuses.

“Harvard must change its culture to ensure its remarkable students are well prepared to contribute to our nation,” Griffin said.

Harvard declined to comment directly about whether it was concerned about Griffin halting financial support. “Harvard alumni and supporters are a vital part of the university community and we continue to engage with them closely,” spokesman Jonathan Swain said in an emailed statement.

Not everyone sees the donor activism as a bad thing. Kenneth Lipper, a Harvard donor who funds cancer research and said he will continue to do so, sees no problem with donors raising their voices, calling them one constituency often offset by “the breadth of decision-making at Harvard.”

He thinks the concerns about donor influence are overstated and likens their recent complaints to a heated “dinner table discussion amongst a family that’s pretty informed.” Donors, he said, have long quietly questioned diversity and equity programs, the weakening of the merit system, and “whether the value system was being changed or diminished,” Lipper said.

“The Israeli-Palestinian issue brought it to a concrete point,” he said.

Ackman failed to get his preferred candidates onto the Harvard Board of Overseers ballot last week, but donors say they’ve been buoyed by support for their views.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outreach this week from the broader Harvard community,” Griffin said in a statement, ”who agree that Harvard must change its culture.”

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her @fernandesglobe. Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her @StephanieEbbert.