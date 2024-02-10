Once overlooked, Brad Marchand’s work ethic has him on verge of joining Bruins’ elite 1,000-game club

An unpredicted force of nature since soon after he made landfall on Causeway Street during the 2009-10 season, Marchand, 35, will become only the eighth player to suit up 1,000 times for the Black and Gold. That’s an impressive feat for a guy initially sized up by most of the Hub of Hockey’s vulcanized cognoscenti as a fourth-line stocking filler (guilty hand raised here). Remember, for all his boundless energy, he contributed all of one assist in 20 games that first season in what was a remarkably unremarkable debut.

Barring, say, an unpredicted event of nature, Brad Marchand will play his 1,000th regular-season game Tuesday night when the Bruins face the Lightning at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand? That guy, 1,000 games? Sure, and Evgeni Ryabchikov for the Black and Gold’s All-Century team. These were the days talk show host and one-time Bruins beat reporter Michael Felger called Marchand “Marchmant” on air and no one much cared. These were days when coach Claude Julien, though appreciative of the little guy’s gargantuan effort, mostly buttoned him into bottom-six and penalty-killing roles. Power play? Marchand? What the hell do ya mean, power play?!

As first impressions went, Marchand was the 5-foot-9-inch misfit toy who appeared destined to be a guy packaged into a trade as a sweetener in order to get a front-line player, a difference-maker, maybe a bigger, stronger, elite, legit NHL forward. Size matters and all that, right?

Flash forward, and after his key contributions helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in the spring of 2011, Marchand was among the first Bruins praised by President Obama during the club’s White House reception. POTUS, it turned out, knew some pucks.

“Brad Marchand went into the season playing on the fourth line,” duly noted the then-Commander in Chief, struggling initially to locate the then 23-year-old winger standing to his right (off wing), “but the Little Ball of Hate shook off the rookie jitters and … uh … what’s up with that nickname, man?”

The audience, with then-Boston mayor, Tom Menino, sitting in the front row, chuckled over both the nickname and the president’s impeccable comedic delivery.

“And,” added Obama, “he scored five goals in the last five games of the Final series.”

Former President Barack Obama praised Brad Marchand at the White House in 2011 for his contributions to the team's Stanley Cup run. John Tlumacki

A dozen years after that Pennsylvania Avenue moment, Marchand is the Bruins’ first-year captain, going into the weekend with 397 goals and 910 points, on the doorstep of joining the elite company of Ray Bourque (1,518), Johnny Bucyk (1,436), Patrice Bergeron (1,294), Don Sweeney (1,052), David Krejci (1,032), Wayne Cashman (1,027), and Zdeno Chara (1,023) in the Bruins’ 1K club. Cashman, Bergeron, and Krejci, by the way, are the only ones as of today to spend their entire careers with the Black and Gold. Impossible to imagine Marchand ever playing anywhere else.

“I mean, his career is amazing, really, because he’s not the guy that went first overall, that you thought was destined for greatness,” said an admiring Charlie McAvoy, Bruins defenseman and alternate captain. “I think that’s part of the reason why his story is just so incredible. Because he worked for everything that he got and what he is now is a product of that work — and you know, sort of finding what he could do and then never being satisfied with that.”

Marchand, in fact, was the Bruins’ fourth pick, No. 71 overall, in the 2006 draft, following Phil Kessel (5), Yuri Alexandrov (37), and Milan Lucic (50). He grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and played two more seasons years in the Quebec League before turning pro with AHL Providence in the spring of ‘08. Though he was never his junior team’s top scorer, he produced more than a point per game his final two seasons in the Q.

Something was up. Marchand proved in junior that he had a nose for the net, that he was a little guy with oversized will and grit. It was much the same in Providence for his season-plus in the AHL under coach Bruce Cassidy’s watchful eye. It has been the same in Boston, shift by shift, for most of his 15 years.

“What makes him tick is, he doesn’t accept being [typecast]. He wants to be great,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “That inner belief that he can work himself into being more than what other people may perceive. You know, his whole life he’s had a chip on his shoulder and I think that chip on his shoulder has allowed him to become one of the greatest Bruins of all time and one of the best leaders of our team.”

Montgomery, at 5-10, has lived the chip life.

“All of us short guys” are accustomed to it, he said, with a knowing chuckle.

“The chip that , ‘You don’t think I’m as good offensively as I am.’ That, ‘You don’t think I’m as tough as I am,’ ” added the coach, describing the mentality and accompanying motivation. “He personifies it to the best degree possible. People ask me all the time, and I’m like, ‘When you have guys like Marchand that start every drill, start the drill the right way, everyone else follows suit.’ They understand the standard and that standard he sets as our leader is invaluable.”

Charlie Coyle came to the Bruins in a trade with Minnesota in 2019. Marchand’s career and reputation — a bit, shall we say, edgy at times — were long established by then. A Weymouth native, constantly updated on the Bruins by friends and family, Coyle figured he already had a good read on Marchand prior to pulling on the same eight-spoked B.

“Yeah, everyone knows of Marchy,” said Coyle, these days Marchand’s pivot on the club’s No. 1 line. “You hear all the talk … highlight-reel goals and this and that … the antics. But getting to know a guy like that, and getting to play with him, and seeing how hard he works, where he’s kind of come from and how he’s worked for everything, and now he is such an established player — one of the best players in the league. It’s great to see that.”

Marchand, noted Coyle, comes with an added bonus.

“When you see people get success, and you meet ‘em,” Coyle said, “and they’re such great people and they have work ethic, they compete … and they’re great teammates, just love rooting for those people, makes you root for ‘em even more.”

Marchand and Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (Monday against Minnesota) will cross the 1,000-game line virtually hand in hand, the latest names on a list that stood at 385 as the weekend arrived. The 6-3 Pietrangelo, the No. 4 pick in the ‘08 draft, was destined for this day months, if not years, before the Blues picked him after Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles), and Zach Bogosian (Atlanta) were off the board.

In his draft class, Marchand was taken one pick after Robin Figren (NY Islanders), a Swedish winger who never made it to the NHL, and one pick before Cal Clutterbuck (Minnesota), perennially among the game’s top volume hitters.

Clutterbuck earlier this season careened his way to the 1,000-game plateau. As of late this past week, he had 3,935 career hits, No. 1 in the NHL for as long as the league has kept track of smacks. Much like Marchand, he was a “reach” pick in the draft, one who then identified a way to make it to the NHL with a work ethic that turned his game, and career, into a brand.

“For someone like me, you want to chase that,” said McAvoy when asked how Marchand has influenced his game. “You want to be remembered in the same way. And you don’t have to look any further, [if asking], ‘OK, how?’ Well, he works harder than everybody else, so I have to work as hard as him. And someone who can lead by example like that is just special, it’s a very special trait, extremely special. He makes me want to be better. He makes us all want to be better.”

Marchand, despite his size, is known as a physical player and a fierce hitter across the NHL. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

ETC.

NHL returning to

global stage

Amid last weekend’s All-Star festivities in Toronto, the long-rumored return of the NHL to the Olympics finally became official (for the 2026 and ‘30 Games), as well as the start of a 4 Nations Face-Off tournament that will replace the All-Star Weekend (“Amen!” here) next February.

The United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland will square off in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with games to be split between one US and one Canadian city — with TD Garden and Montreal’s Bell Centre high on the list of possible venues for games and practices. Regrettably, Czechia and Russia won’t be part of the extravaganza, which will leave Bruins star David Pastrnak assigned to cabana-and-beach chair duty.

On Thursday, USA Hockey named ex-Bruin Bill Guerin general manager of its ‘25 and ‘26 teams, resuming the duties he was assigned prior to NHL involvement in the ‘22 Olympics getting scrubbed because of lingering impediments, related to the pandemic.

Guerin, 53, recalled being an enthralled 9-year-old watching at home in Wilbraham when the ragamuffin Yanks beat the powerhouse Russians at Lake Placid in 1980 en route to Olympic gold.

“That had a huge impact on how I saw the game of hockey,” mused Guerin, these days GM of the Wild, “the path I wanted to go down and how deeply I bled the red-white-and-blue colors.”

Fellow Bay Stater Mike Eruzione was captain and spark of the ‘80 team. Eruzione’s huge presence and impact on that squad will be something Guerin said he’ll keep in mind when the USA managing and coaching staff choose captains.

“I know Mike real well, and I think he’s going to put in his name for captain on this team, too,” Guerin joked. “He’d be a good one, because he’s a glue guy. We’ve all seen ‘Miracle.’ We’ve all heard the stories … a lot of us are fortunate enough to have heard right from Mike, and from some of the other guys … Mike was the guy that kept the guys together. He could communicate with [coach] Herb [Brooks], through tough times and crazy schedules and all that stuff, it was Mike that was the glue. Other guys, too, but he was the glue and you need a guy like that, regardless of [the playing] role.”

Aside from your faithful puck chronicler: It remains mystifying that Eruzione, who’ll turn 70 in October, has not been a USA Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. He contributed all that Guerin mentioned, then provided the Games’ signature moment, calling all his teammates to the podium to share in accepting the gold medal. Forever to be remembered as the group hug watched ‘round the world.

Days after the announcement in Toronto, a gleeful Charlie McAvoy said the Olympics are “without a doubt a dream of mine,’ and that he’ll do everything he can to be part of the USA squad.

“In speaking with Marty Walsh,” added McAvoy, giving credit to the new NHLPA boss for helping to facilitate the deal with the NHL, IIHF, and IOC, “it’s something that I and [Pastrnak] and bunch of other people, we stressed how badly we wanted to be part of that and how badly we wanted to be part of the last one [in ‘22].”

“I was very disappointed missing the last two,” added Brad Marchand, the NHL also choosing not to release personnel for the ‘18 Games in South Korea. “It was really disappointing that the guys got robbed of going to the last couple — it’s a very unique opportunity for the guys to participate.”

Marchand will be 37 when the Games are played in Italy (Milan/Cortina) in ‘26. The ‘30 Games, likely to be staged in the idyllic French Alps, could be beyond his reach at age 41. Then again, he has a history of defying expectations.

“Definitely a huge goal,” he said, referring to ‘26. “I’m going to do everything I can to be there, make sure I am in the best possible shape, best possible position to try to be on that team. A long time away, but definitely a goal to set and try to chase.”

Loose pucks

Solid haul by the Canadiens, netting two draft picks (Rounds 1, 3) when dishing veteran pivot Sean Monahan to the Jets Feb. 1. Like Elias Lindholm (traded from Calgary to Vancouver), Monahan would have been a good get for the Bruins as center support. Monahan, 29, now has a legit shot at the Stanley Cup with the Jets, aiding the likes of Mark Scheifele and 22-year-old Cole Perfetti. For the Habs, it signaled another season down the drain. It will be Les Glorieux’s third straight playoff DNQ, matching their dry run of 1998-2001. Entering the weekend, they had lost 29 of 50 (21-21-8) and first-time coach Martin St. Louis stood 66-85-18 behind the bench. They are inching ahead, but ever so slowly … Phil Kessel and Milan Lucic, both currently not in the NHL, have logged their 1,000th game. Once Marchand joins them, the Bruins will be one of only six clubs to have selected three or more players in the same draft who went on to reach 1,000. Detroit (1989), Montreal (1984), and Calgary (1984) hold the record, each with four picks to reach 1,000. The clubs with three include Montreal (1987), Carolina (1982), and Edmonton (1979). Perhaps most interesting of all, of those 21 players selected by the five clubs, only Detroit’s Hall of Fame defenseman, Nicklas Lidstrom (No. 53, 1989) spent his entire career (1,564 games) with the club that drafted him … Still clinging to playoff viability, the Kings turfed coach Todd McLellan during the All-Star break and left it to interim Jim Hiller to figure a reboot. Hiller, 54, long ago a journeyman winger, made his bench boss debut Friday night with the red-hot Oilers in town. McLellan became the sixth coach canned since the start of the season, joining Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton), Dean Evason (Minnesota), Lane Lambert (NY Islanders), D.J. Smith (Ottawa), and Craig Berube (St. Louis) on the woodpile. The Blue Jackets ditched Mike Babcock, their newly-named coach, before the season when players objected to his request to share photos on their cellphones … Montgomery, though a solid and consistent offensive producer in the minors, never established footing as an NHL player. He was unable to repurpose his offensive gifts the way Jakub Lauko is doing these days, the latter trying to craft a career around speed and forechecking. “Yeah, I tried, couldn’t do it,” said the Bruins coach, who has praised Lauko’s attempted transformation. “The game was different then, you know … size mattered.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.