Bruins put up little fight in shutout loss to Capitals

It was the second loss in three games for the Bruins, who fell to 32-11-9. The Capitals, a shell of the perennial Stanley Cup terror they’ve been for the last decade, improved to 23-20-7.

The Bruins looked nothing like the Beasts of the East Saturday, suffering a 3-0 loss to the Capitals in a matinee malaise at TD Garden.

One game after pitching a shutout against the top team in the West, the Bruins were blanked by one of the most mediocre teams in the East.

It was another slow day out of the gates for the Bruins, who were outclassed and outshot over the first 20 minutes with the Capitals landing 15 pucks on net — 11 more than the home team.

Advertisement

If not for an All-Star effort from Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins could have been looking at a 4-0 deficit to Alex Ovechkin and his Capital cronies.

Instead, they went into the break deadlocked at 0 albeit shorthanded after Matt Grzelcyk was hit with a five-minute major for spearing Capitals winger Max Pacioretty in a most sensitive area.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In addition, Grzelcyk was hit with a game misconduct, forcing Jim Montgomery to roll out just five defensemen for the final 41:47.

Among the Swayman gems were a glove theft on Ovechkin during an early power play (Hampus Lindholm for holding Pacioretty) and a snag of a Tom Wilson wrister from just inside the dot.

The Bruins’ best chance also came with Lindholm in the box, but Charlie Coyle’s net front feed to Pavel Zacha was just out of reach.

The Black and Gold didn’t land their first puck on Charlie Lindgren until the 11:22 mark when newbie Anthony Richard cut through the slot and threw a backhander that hit the Washington goalie in the chest.

The Grzelcyk infraction came at 18:13, just seconds after Pacioretty hit the Bruin defenseman from behind along the boards behind the Boston net.

Advertisement

Grzelcyk got his pound of flesh as Pacioretty tried to set up shop in front of Swayman.

Boston killed off the first 1:47 of the penalty into the break, but the Capitals cashed in on the back end when the second period opened.

After Ovechkin snapped Brandon Carlo’s stick, the towering Bruins defenseman decked both Pacioretty and T.J. Oshie only to have the Washington duo get some sweet revenge.

Pacioretty snagged the puck and hit Oshie out front, and the veteran sniper sent a low wrister past Swayman for the 1-0 lead.

The Bruins went on the power play for the first time when Oshie slashed Lindholm during a full-length rush, but even with the extra man, the Bruins couldn’t not get within sniffing distance of Lindgren’s cage.

How bad was it?

The Garden crowd threw up a mock cheer when Marchand’s dump-in landed on Lindgren with one minute left in the second — just the eighth shot of the game for Boston.

Washington, meanwhile, had 23 dents on Swayman through two periods.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.