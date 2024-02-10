Celtics continue to confound with a troublesome fourth quarter after an impressive third quarter

On Friday against the lowly Wizards, they won in the third quarter. The Celtics dominated their shorthanded opponent as expected, taking a double-digit lead, playing stifling defense and attacking the paint with the luxury of Kristaps Porzingis.

And coach Joe Mazzulla is resorting to telling jokes on the sideline, imploring his guys to smile and enjoy the process, avoid playing tight and timid because of the lofty expectations, inside the organization and outside of it.

Perhaps it’s boredom as the schedule approaches the two-thirds mark or the upcoming All-Star break that offers a seven-day respite, a chance to exhale, and refresh. The Celtics are playing like they’re hung over of late, going 75 percent, winning on talent, winning with spurts, but not completing games.

Suddenly the Celtics were cruising and they were precariously close to making an easier night until they didn’t.

The Celtics won, 133-129, but they yielded 42 fourth-quarter points and team-record-tying 20 3-pointers to the Wizards, including seven in the final period. The good news is Boston is the first NBA team to 40 wins, it leads the Eastern Conference by 5 games over the Cavaliers, 6½ over the Bucks, 7 over the Knicks and a whopping 9½ over the 76ers.

And they concluded a seven-game homestand 5-2 with three consecutive victories. They aren’t playing as well as a month ago, but they’re still playing well enough to win. They had to exert a little too much energy to hold off a Wizards team playing without a true center. Daniel Gafford was traded to the Mavericks as Washington begins yet another rebuild.

But for one night at least, the Wizards were worthy opponents, pushing the Celtics to the final minutes. Talent and execution won out in the end, with Jayson Tatum leading Boston with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists and Porzingis added 34 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, all the while sharing jokes with former teammate Deni Avdija, who didn’t appreciate Porzingis’s sly tricks in the paint.

The Celtics won but it was a struggle, and Mazzulla is stressing to his team that struggle is good, especially when it prepares them for long-term situations such as late-game execution, which, well, needed work.

“When people’s expectations aren’t met, that to me is where there’s more slippage because it’s ‘oh wait a minute, this didn’t go how I thought it was going to go,’ ” Mazzulla said of the assumption the Celtics should blow out every opponent. “The Wizards are a good team. I watched a lot of film on them and they may have lost games but they lost a lot of close games. I wasn’t surprised the game went the way I thought it was going to go. I think that’s the space we have to live in now.”

Mazzulla is going to best impression of Lou Holtz, the Notre Dame football coach who would talk Army up as if it were Alabama. The Wizards are 26th in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating. There’s a reason they’re 33 games below .500. But on this night they were good, and the Celtics have to react with a sense of urgency even against lesser opponents.

“It shouldn’t matter if we’re up 5, down 10 to a team that has a good record or a bad record,” Mazzulla said. “What matters is the process of how we play. We can’t fall into those narratives that, ‘oh this team has nine wins so we should be up by 15.’ Just because it’s a nine-win team doesn’t mean it’s not going to be a close game. We should almost rather want it to be a close game.”

Mazzulla said the team worked on an in-game situation they reviewed in shootaround. That wouldn’t have happened in a blowout. But playing such a flawless third quarter followed by a careless fourth is what has become so confounding about this team of late.

“It starts at the beginning of the game,” Tatum said about the fourth-quarter slippage. “We weren’t connected as we should have been on the defensive end. Those guys were in a rhythm. We gave them easy looks then some of the tougher shots, you feel better about yourself. We played well enough in the third quarter but they got loose again in the fourth. But we found a way to win.”

That’s the most optimistic theme that can be taken from this performance. The Celtics were good enough to win with one good quarter. They allowed 16 points in the third quarter and 113 points in the other three. Washington hit one 3-pointer in the third and 19 in the other three.

There was a pattern here. And the Celtics walked away knowing they have to be better for longer. Winning can’t be taken for granted. And they can’t dismiss a win, any win. But what they can do as the season reaches the stretch run is make things easier on themselves, come out with better intensity, take their opponent seriously and instill their will from the opening tip.

Style points may not matter in the standings, but the Celtics know good basketball when they play good basketball and right now, they aren’t playing as well as they are capable. And that’s no joke.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.