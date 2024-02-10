Five reach double figures as No. 9 Duke beats Boston College

Mason Madsen led Boston College (13-10, 4-8) with 15 points, while Claudell Harris Jr. had 13 points, Devin McGlockton posted 11 points and Jaeden Zackery finished with 10 points.

Jared McCain provided 11 points and 10 rebounds and Tyrese Proctor had 10 points for the Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who’ve won a pair of home games since last weekend’s loss at rival North Carolina.

DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Mitchell scored 17 points, Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each added 16 and No. 9 Duke beat Boston College, 80-65, on Saturday.

The Eagles, who’ve never won in Durham in 14 all-time visits, shot 5 for 26 on 3-point attempts.

Advertisement

Boston College also would have had five double-digit scorers, but team scoring leader Quinten Post was held to 8 points, taking only five shots from the field.

Duke stretched a 36-32 halftime lead in a hurry early in the second half. Mitchell scored 5 points in a 28-second span as Duke built a 56-43 lead.

Boston College was undone by shooting woes and the inability to string together strong offensive possessions.

Boston College didn’t receive a point from its reserves until the second half. Duke didn’t attempt a first-half free throw until Filipowski was unsuccessful in completing a 3-point play more than three minutes into the second half.

The Eagles were trying to secure a fifth true road victory for the first time since the 2010-11, but the formula to win at Duke needed to include better perimeter shooting. This was perhaps the last chance for a quality, head-turning victory.

The Blue Devils were steady in defeating Boston College for the ninth consecutive meeting. They remain in the thick of the ACC race. This was the middle game of a three-game homestand.