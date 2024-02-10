fb-pixelKyle Lowry gets buyout from Hornets, reportedly to sign with 76ers Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry gets buyout from Hornets, reportedly plans to sign with 76ers

By Staff ReportsUpdated February 10, 2024, 59 minutes ago
The 76ers are hoping Kyle Lowry can be a veteran presence in their backcourt.Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have added a veteran presence to their backcourt, agreeing to sign Kyle Lowry on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Lowry agreed to a contract buyout from the Hornets, where he was traded from the Heat in a deal for former Celtics guard Terry Rozier.

Lowry’s contract will reportedly be for $2.8 million.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 37 games with the Heat this season, his lowest outputs since 2008-09 with the Rockets. He did not play for Charlotte after being traded last month.

Lowry grew up in Philadelphia, starring at Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova, then won an NBA championship with 76ers coach Nick Nurse in Toronto.

Lowry’s addition comes after Philadelphia dealt for sharpshooter Buddy Hield at the trade deadline.

The 76ers are hoping reigning MVP center Joel Embiid can return for the playoffs. He is out several weeks following surgery on his left knee.

