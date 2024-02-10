Kyle Lowry gets buyout from Hornets, reportedly plans to sign with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have added a veteran presence to their backcourt, agreeing to sign Kyle Lowry on Saturday, according to ESPN.
Lowry agreed to a contract buyout from the Hornets, where he was traded from the Heat in a deal for former Celtics guard Terry Rozier.
Lowry’s contract will reportedly be for $2.8 million.
Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gfGDln0lJ0— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024
A six-time All-Star, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 37 games with the Heat this season, his lowest outputs since 2008-09 with the Rockets. He did not play for Charlotte after being traded last month.
Lowry grew up in Philadelphia, starring at Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova, then won an NBA championship with 76ers coach Nick Nurse in Toronto.
Advertisement
Lowry’s addition comes after Philadelphia dealt for sharpshooter Buddy Hield at the trade deadline.
The 76ers are hoping reigning MVP center Joel Embiid can return for the playoffs. He is out several weeks following surgery on his left knee.