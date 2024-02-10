Mark Bavaro knows a thing or two about the great tight ends in this year’s Super Bowl

From the former’s more famous girlfriend to the latter’s laugh-out-loud persona, Kelce and Kittle are twin megawatt stars, attracting the type of attention traditionally reserved for big-time quarterbacks or big-play receivers. They’ve been everywhere during Super Bowl week, answering questions from kid reporters, talking about Taylor Swift, gushing over each other with friendship and respect.

The tight end position has gone glamorous. Once the domain of anonymous grinders, two of the top headline-grabbing players at this year’s Super Bowl play tight end, with opponents Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and George Kittle (49ers) gleefully absorbing the heat of any spotlight tilted their way.

Yet for all the off-field fun they both enjoy, what really connects them is their ability on it. They are the two best tight ends in the game, alternately showing off their receiving prowess, blocking strength, red-zone reliability, or yards after a catch. With size, speed, power, and skill, they are living examples of football’s evolution, complete offensive packages who echo powerful the offensive linemen of a bygone era and portend even bigger tackle-crushing behemoths in the future.

It’s an evolution unlike anything Mark Bavaro could have imagined, which tells you a lot, when you consider Bavaro is one of the reasons the old mold got broken along the way from his 1980s-era greatness to the likes of Kelce and Kittle.

“It is kind of mind blowing that the position is what it is today,” Bavaro said in a recent phone call. “It wasn’t that when I played. You had some outstanding tight ends, if they got hot and caught a lot of balls, they could determine a game. But if they didn’t catch balls, you could put the kicker out there to play tight end and it wouldn’t help you at all and wouldn’t hurt you at all.

“I am shocked at the level the position has become because the stars of our team were always [the skill guys] like Joe Morris, or Ottis Anderson, wide receiver Mark Ingram or Lionel Manuel, and, of course, Phil Simms, those were the stars. The tight end wasn’t really a glamorous position, unless you happened to be Kellen Winslow or someone catching a lot of balls. Now I want to say they’re almost more important than wide receivers.”

From his Danvers roots to his “most favored player” status with Bill Belichick, Bavaro is well known in Patriot nation, long remembered as the blocking-running-catching monster who helped the Giants win Super Bowls in the 1986 and 1990 seasons. An injury-shortened career is the only acceptable reason for Bavaro routinely being overlooked in the GOAT tight end debate, but area fans were more than accustomed to Belichick waiving his notorious reticence to single out Bavaro for skills the coach believed should have put Bavaro in the Hall of Fame.

From a legendary play in his second season, when he dragged a posse of would-be 49ers tacklers (among them Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott) and refused to be brought down, to singling up against all-time defensive end Reggie White, Belichick saw Bavaro as the gold standard. Among his highest compliments for all-time Patriot Rob Gronkowski, another iteration of the evolving tight end weapon, was to compare him with Bavaro.

Longtime NFL executive Upton Bell, whose Colts drafted one of the original mold-breakers in John Mackey, called Bavaro “the heart and soul of that Giants offense … the best of his generation, particularly as a blocker.” In his mind, there is a direct line from then to now.

“During the ‘40s and the ‘50s it was mainly a blocking position, although Pete Pihos of the Eagles did both and was the first,” Bell recalled. “But I began to see it change from there. It definitely changed in the ‘60s first with Mike Ditka, who was a threat as a receiver as well as a blocker.

“The drastic change was when we drafted John Mackey, who was a former running back at Syracuse. He is really the start of the modern day tight end. At 230 pounds, he could get deep with great speed for the position. I saw him cave in part of a defensive line. He made it possible for all the tight ends to be seen as receivers, as well as blockers.

“Mackey and Gronk remain the two greatest I’ve ever seen. Kittle is more like Mackey and Kelce is Kellen Winslow. From Pete Pihos to Ditka to Mackey to Winslow to Gronk to Kittle to Kelce. I see the day when the tight end is over 300 pounds and can run with and catch like a wide receiver.”

Both Kelce and Kittle bring those receiving skills. Kittle, 30, led all tight ends with 1,020 receiving yards in 16 games this season. The 34-year-old Kelce’s 984 came in 15 games, and fell short of 1,000 for the first time in eight years. Kelce is the receiving gold standard, averaging 90 catches for 1,133 yards over the past 10 seasons, with 74 touchdowns. But when it comes to blocking, Kittle is far superior, cut more in the Bavaro mold. No surprise Bavaro has become quite the Kittle fan.

“I think he’s the best tight end hands down,” Bavaro said. “Him and Gronk, but Gronk was such a different creature. He was on a different level, I couldn’t relate to him. Kittle I can. We’re kind of the same size, did the same things. He’s by far the most complete tight end that I’ve seen.

“I just watch his blocking, his footwork, the way he weaves in and out of the line, he’s got great footwork, great hands, blocking wise. He’s not a powerful blocker, he doesn’t take guys and move them around, but the game is so athletic today that everybody is moving. Nobody tries to hold their ground anymore like in the old days. They’re all moving, very athletic, they run, and he’s like a master of momentum. He will use your momentum against you. He just takes guys where they want to go, gets in their way, at the exact right moment.

“He’s a pleasure to watch.”

Kelce, already a Super Bowl champ and a proven playoff performer, has called Kittle the most complete tight end in the game.

“Receptions are usually the metric everyone uses to determine the best tight end and the guy’s got a third more catches and he even thinks that this guy Kittle is the best in the game. That tells you something about the way George Kittle plays and I think most people who understand the game of football have appreciation for the guy who can do both,” Bavaro said.

“Kansas City has [Patrick] Mahomes — and he’s a couple of dimensions in himself. When you’re talking about a regular-type quarterback, a human-type quarterback like [Brock] Purdy, you expect your dimensions to come from other places and Kittle provides dimension.”

