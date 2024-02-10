Attleboro’s Zuri Ferguson shatters records, while Duxbury swims to South team title

Her time of 2 minutes, 4.36 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley was just 0.02 of a second off a meet record, bested her seed time by nearly nine seconds and more than five seconds faster than the rest of the field. The number she had in mind, however, was 2:10 — a school mark that has been around for more than 30 years.

WORCESTER — Zuri Ferguson came with a couple of goals in mind for the South sectional meet: two school records. The Attleboro junior, who plans on swimming at the University of Florida in the fall, smashed them both.

“I took it out my best. I thought, why not leave it in the pool?” Ferguson said. “I had a pretty good fly, felt good and comfortable. My back is my strong stroke and took that and did the best I could with it. My breaststroke is my worst stroke, and I did the best I could. My free, I just came home. I didn’t want to leave anything in the pool.”

Later in the evening, Ferguson followed by going stroke for stroke with Medfield’s Nora Herbtzuber, winning the 100 breaststroke by 0.3 of a second in 1:06.57 — more than five seconds better than her seed time and breaking the school record of 1:08.

Not bad for someone who feels that is her weakest stroke.

Handing her the first-place medal following her second win was Ashland coach Mike Kotch, whose sister Liz held both school records until Saturday.

Ferguson also swam the lead leg of the Bombardiers’ winning medley relay as Attleboro finished fifth in the team competition with 137 points.

Despite starting the meet by disqualifying in the medley relay, Duxbury claimed the team title with 214 points — 49 clear of runner-up Seekonk/Somerset Berkley/Case, which got a victory from Addison Abreu in the 200 free (1:52.69). Franklin took third at 153, and Norton fourth with 148.

Duxbury's Anna Wang celebrates with a teammate after winning a heat of 200-yard medley relay at the South sectional meet in Worcester. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Just a freshman, Anna Szafran delivered the Dragons a win in the 50 free in 24.45, 0.29 ahead of Medfield’s Jill DePiero. She also had a leg of the winning 200 and 400 free relays, and was fifth in the breaststroke (1:10.66).

“We’re really lucky to have strong upperclassmen, and our young kids are coming up and they’re getting faster and faster,” said Duxbury coach Krysten Davis.

While Szafran might have had the only individual title, the Dragons were well represented on the podium. Alli Brown was third in the 200 free (1:55.31) and 500 free (5:11.01), and Meredith Brown recorded a pair of top-10 finishes.

The 200 relay included Alli Brown, Noelle Sanmarco and Kirsten Thorn and finished in 1:41.52, while the 400 relay had Meredith Brown in place of Sanmarco and won by 3.05 seconds in 3:41.95.

Sharon sophomore Feining Huang was also a double-winner, claiming the 100 free (53.09) and 100 back (57.96).