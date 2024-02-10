Grading the interesting NBA trades from a busy, but not monumental, deadline day

Let’s look at the short- and long-term impact of Williams’s trade to Charlotte and other major deals.

It’s difficult to believe the Mavericks already parted with former Celtic Grant Williams but the desire was mutual. It’s not easy playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving , and Williams struggled because he couldn’t find offensive freedom. He also wasn’t the impact player the Mavericks expected on defense.

The NBA trade deadline has passed and while not momentous, it was eventful. There was a series of smaller trades , teams clearing cap space, rivals making fascinating deals, and teams moving on from unwanted players after short stints.

It may be a premature to grade trades, but contenders are hoping these players make an immediate impact.

▪ Dallas-Charlotte — The Mavericks sent Williams to his native Charlotte for P.J. Washington. Oft-injured sharpshooter Seth Curry also went to the Hornets. Charlotte signed Washington to a three-year extension in the offseason but a 2027 first-round pick encouraged the Hornets to take Williams, who starred at Charlotte’s Providence Day School, and reunited Curry with his father Dell, a Hornets color analyst.

For Dallas, it’s a chance to start over with a player similar to Williams. Washington had his moments in Charlotte but he has yet to take that major step toward being a cornerstone. In Dallas, he can be a rebounder, 3-point shooter, and defender, but he has to hit open shots when defenses focus on Doncic and Irving.

For Williams, one of the league’s more affable players, it’s a chance to start fresh. The Mavericks expected a lot from Williams when they acquired him from the Celtics but he didn’t deliver while not enjoying playing with two ball-dominant players. The hope is he can flourish with an increased role.

Grades: Dallas: C-; Charlotte B

The Mavericks sent Grant Williams to his native Charlotte for P.J. Washington. Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

▪ Charlotte-Oklahoma City — The Hornets were probably the most active team the past few weeks, starting when they shipped Terry Rozier to Miami Jan. 23. On Thursday, they sent ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward to the Thunder for well-traveled Davis Bertans and former first-round pick Tre Mann.

The Hornets get Bertans, who has another year left on that five-year, $80 million extension he signed with the Wizards in 2020. The deal soon became regrettable for Washington, and Bertans has been moved multiple times. Not sure how much Bertans will play for Charlotte, but his expiring deal will provide some cap relief in 2025.

Mann could never break through in Oklahoma City despite showing flashes of being a pure scorer. He averaged 23 minutes per game as a rookie in 2021-22 but that decreased and he has played just 13 games this season. The hope is a change of scenery turns him into a potential backcourt mate for LaMelo Ball.

Hayward is another adult in the room for Oklahoma City and he may be able to contribute off the bench as a combo forward. The caveat for Oklahoma City is Hayward’s expiring $30 million contract and the club’s desire to add a major free agent in the offseason.

Grades: Charlotte B-; Oklahoma City B

▪ New York-Detroit six-player deal — If you haven’t noticed, the Knicks are going all in this season to challenge the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. After acquiring Toronto’s OG Anunoby in December for more defensive presence, they added Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Pistons on Thursday for former Celtic Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks.

Advertisement

The Knicks got two quality scorers who will come off the bench and fortify a strong second unit. Bogdanovic and Burks languished in Detroit the past few years and both appear ready for more meaningful roles on a winning team. New York becomes one of the league’s deeper teams and a real contender in the East.

The Pistons are looking to create salary-cap space and bank that Grimes, a premium shooter, can turn into a starter along with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Fournier, who played just 110 games in two-plus seasons with the Knicks because he fell out of the rotation, will play out the final year of his contract. He has a $19 million team option that certainly will not be picked up.

The Celtics have avoided unwanted contracts during the Danny Ainge-Brad Stevens eras and are likely grateful Fournier spurned their multiyear offer to sign with the Knicks.

Grades: New York A; Detroit C+

The Knicks acquired Bojan Bogdanovic (pictured) and Alec Burks from the Pistons for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

▪ Milwaukee-Philadelphia — The 76ers pulled off multiple deals Thursday, including an interesting trade with the Bucks, sending defensive-minded point guard Patrick Beverley, one of the league’s bigger irritants, to Milwaukee for point guard Cam Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Beverley has extended his career by improving offensively and adapting to any role. In Philadelphia, he played quality minutes when All-Star Tyrese Maxey moved to shooting guard. It’s unclear why Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey made this deal. Payne can be an adventure at point guard and was essentially released by the Suns before joining Milwaukee. The 76ers walk away from this deal with a downgrade a point guard.

Advertisement

The first thing Beverley said after the trade is that he will have to talk with Damian Lillard because the two have beefed multiple times over the years. Last season with the Lakers, Beverley pointed to his wrist, a Lillard standard meaning “Dame Time” when Los Angeles came back from 20-plus points down in the fourth quarter. Lillard threatened to put hands on Beverley during another trash-talking session in the same game.

Beverley is one of those players teammates tend to love. It may become the same situation, and he will certainly improve Milwaukee’s sagging defense.

Grades: Bucks B; 76ers D

▪ Phoenix-Memphis-Brooklyn three-team deal — The Suns needed wing help and acquired Royce O’Neale from the Nets and rugged forward David Roddy from the Grizzlies, giving the Nets Jordan Goodwin and Keita Bates-Diop and the Grizzlies Chimezie Metu and Yuta Watanabe.

This could be a real coup for the Suns if O’Neale and Roddy turn into reliable rotation pieces. Phoenix’s issue was a lack of a reliable bench and too much dependence on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. O’Neale gives the Suns a strong defender and decent 3-point shooter who also brings toughness. Roddy is a bowling ball in his second season who will give the Suns another interior scorer.

Advertisement

The Nets are just trying to flush out their roster and pick up assets. Goodwin has bounced around but could become a solid backup point guard. Bates-Diop is an active big who doesn’t do anything spectacular but is solid.

The Grizzlies, in addition to trading Xavier Tillman to the Celtics, dumped Roddy for Metu and Watanabe, who may not even be there next season. It’s uncertain why Memphis traded Roddy but it will get more salary-cap and roster space when the season is over.

Grades: Suns B+; Nets C; Grizzlies C-

STANDING PAT

Hawks continue to confuse

The Hawks are one of the league’s more confounding teams. After pushing the Celtics to six games in last season’s Eastern Conference first round, they were expected to contend for perhaps a top-four seed with essentially the same roster returning.

But they have failed miserably to meet expectations. It wouldn’t have been a surprise if the Hawks did not try to trade off all their valuable players besides Trae Young, but they didn’t. Dejounte Murray, rumored to go to about 10 teams by the deadline, wasn’t moved.

The Hawks will attempt to make a playoff run with their current roster, hoping a recent four-game winning streak and good health can kickstart them into consistency. Injuries have been an issue in Atlanta but a bottom-five defense (28th in defensive rating) has meant the Hawks only can win shootouts and against elite teams, such as the Celtics, they usually lose.

“The team that we had here if you look at our roster is different than the team we have right now,” Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said. “Last year we were coming off the bench with Jalen [Johnson] and Saddiq Bey in the playoffs and those guys are starting. We’re a team that’s a work in progress, that’s not to diminish our group in any way. I think that’s true with a lot of teams.

“But we look the same but we are different. We’ll continue to work and try to grow and get better.”

If the season ended today, the Hawks would be in the play-in as they were last year when they stunned the Heat to earn the right to face the second-seeded Celtics. And the bottom of the East is so poor, the Hawks are almost guaranteed a playoff berth barring a major collapse. In other words, they are going to be in the tournament, so why not try to play spoiler?

“This is always a unique time of the year because the season can look differently for a lot of different teams,” Snyder said. “Teams get tired and there’s all kinds of emotional components that go into it. We’re out of January, those are the dog days, so to speak. My thing has been whatever the season we’re in, whatever the schedule looks like, whatever the injuries and the roster looks like, if we can just keep trying to get better. Over time, that’s the best way to approach all that.”

The issue is the Hawks’ entire main core, besides Johnson who remains on his rookie contract, are signed to long-term contracts. Young, Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Onyeka Okongwu are signed through the 2026-27 season.

Hawks management obviously believes in this core because they didn’t trade Murray when the opportunity arose and signed Hunter to an extension. Bogdanovic and Okongwu have tradeable contracts this summer and there could be some major moves if this club doesn’t take the next step.

Any move is unlikely to involve Young as his market value around the league is uncertain because he’s such a ball-dominant player who has played for three coaches — Lloyd Pierce, Nate McMillan, and Snyder – in five years. It remains uncertain if a team can reach the NBA Finals or consistently compete with Young running the offense with his usage rate so high.

The Hawks also know Young sells tickets, so their best plan is to try to formulate a team that can be successful around him.

ETC.

Silence in the Pacific

The Lakers were involved in trade rumors the past few weeks after struggling mightily since their In-Season Tournament championship. LeBron James even posted an emoji with an expiring hourglass to nudge the front office into making a significant deal.

Yet, the trade deadline passed and the Lakers were silent. They made no moves. They are content to ride out the rest of the season with a roster finished their recent road trip 4-2, including wins over the Celtics and Knicks.

Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka said he tried to pull off a deal, but there was nothing enticing enough to break up the core.

“We talked about continuity at the beginning of the season,” he said. “We really like the players on this team. We’re confident in this group. With that said my job is to look for ways to upgrade our roster. But you can’t buy a house that’s not for sale. We spent a lot of time looking for ways to use assets, but the right move wasn’t there. It’s a thoughtful and tricky calculus at times.

“Our fans understand that this season is incredibly important and we will be really aggressive with our open roster spot and there’s a really good group of names in the buyout market and we’re going to look for ways to upgrade our team there.”

The plan for the Lakers is to use possible three first-round picks to acquire a major player via trade. Players such as Donovan Mitchell or Kyrie Irving could be available this summer. Pelinka said he did not want to use any of those assets to acquire a player who may not be as impactful for this season.

In Golden State, the Warriors made a minor move, trading backup point guard Cory Joseph to the Pacers to clear roster space. Golden State has decided to go forward with their aging roster after a couple of quality road wins.

There is always the buyout market, which should develop in the next few days. The Pistons have already waived former Celtic Danilo Gallinari, who is eligible to return to Boston because Detroit was his second team since the Celtics traded him to the Wizards.

But there is not likely to be an impactful player from the buyout market that could push the Lakers or Warriors to the next level. Former Heat guard Kyle Lowry, acquired by the Hornets for Terry Rozier, is expected to be available and may be headed for his hometown 76ers.

Also, the Western Conference is so deep with the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Clippers, and Thunder essentially locks as the top four seeds that sacrificing assets for a potentially fruitless playoff run may cost both teams in the long run.

Despite pressure from LeBron James, the Lakers front office made no moves at the deadline. Yannick Peterhans/Associated Press

Layups

In addition to making a flurry of trades to create salary-cap space and add some younger players for the long term, the Pistons waived point guard Killian Hayes on trade deadline day, a fitting end to what was a disappointing stint for the 2020 seventh overall pick. Hayes was a French prospect and considered a mystery in the draft but with major upside. He never turned into a consistently productive point guard, struggling to adapt to the NBA game and never becoming a reliable shooter. The Pistons’ rebuild has been a total mess under general manager Troy Weaver and Hayes is one of the products of the failed plan. Teams such as the Pistons, which don’t attract major free agents, have to land on lottery picks and releasing the seventh overall pick less than four years after he was drafted has to be considered an abject failure. Hayes requested a trade last week. His trade value was not high and the Pistons decided to move forward. Hayes could be claimed off waivers or sign with another club. He would be a project at best, but probably worth a look for a team in the middle of a rebuild … Another player available on the open market is point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was immediately waived by the Raptors after he was acquired from the Nets for former Celtic Dennis Schröder. Dinwiddie has bounced around the league in recent years and has left clubs such as Washington and Dallas not on great terms. The Nets really didn’t need to dump Dinwiddie on the Raptors, especially for the well-traveled Schröder, but it appeared to be the best plan for both sides. Dinwiddie could draw interest from contending teams looking for a capable point guard who can score in spurts. The Nets are in an unenviable position of having too much talent for a complete roster rebuild but not good enough to compete for anything more than a Play-In Tournament berth in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will have a first-hand look at the rebuilding Nets with back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. Dinwiddie started all of his 48 games with the Nets, averaging 12.6 points. But he shot just 32 percent from the 3-point line, which has been an issue in his career.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.