Resilient Pope Francis girls’ hockey registers a statement victory, toppling No. 1 Duxbury

The Pope Francis girls’ hockey program is in its fourth season as a varsity program.
The Cardinals registered a major victory Saturday night, knocking off top-ranked Duxbury, 2-1, at the Bog in Kingston.
Senior captain Lily Hayes recorded a goal and an assist, with the winning strike coming with 7:48 left in the third period, assisted by senior captain Ivorie Arguin.
“I am so proud of this team, and the resiliency they displayed,” said Pope Francis coach Chris Connorsc.
Earlier in the week, the Cardinals (11-5-1) fell, 2-1 to Longmeadow. But they rebounded with a tremendous effort.
“We could have easily hung our heads, but we knew we were on the cusp of playing a solid three-period game,” said Connors.
Senior captain Ela Rabidoux opened the scoring for Pope Francis with a goal with 6:25 in the second period. Junior captain Maddie Greenwood tied the game just 30 seconds into the third period for the Dragons (15-3).
Junior goalie Felix Goeckel took over from there, leading to a 32-save effort for Pope Francis.
“We bent, but we didn’t break. Felix was an absolute beast in the net. She’s 5-1, but she plays like she’s 6 feet. She’s a gamer, we’re lucky to have her,” said Connors.
