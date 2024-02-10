Resilient Pope Francis girls’ hockey registers a statement victory, toppling No. 1 Duxbury

Senior captain Lily Hayes recorded a goal and an assist, with the winning strike coming with 7:48 left in the third period, assisted by senior captain Ivorie Arguin.

The Cardinals registered a major victory Saturday night, knocking off top-ranked Duxbury, 2-1, at the Bog in Kingston.

The Pope Francis girls’ hockey program is in its fourth season as a varsity program.

“I am so proud of this team, and the resiliency they displayed,” said Pope Francis coach Chris Connorsc.

Earlier in the week, the Cardinals (11-5-1) fell, 2-1 to Longmeadow. But they rebounded with a tremendous effort.

“We could have easily hung our heads, but we knew we were on the cusp of playing a solid three-period game,” said Connors.

Senior captain Ela Rabidoux opened the scoring for Pope Francis with a goal with 6:25 in the second period. Junior captain Maddie Greenwood tied the game just 30 seconds into the third period for the Dragons (15-3).

Junior goalie Felix Goeckel took over from there, leading to a 32-save effort for Pope Francis.

“We bent, but we didn’t break. Felix was an absolute beast in the net. She’s 5-1, but she plays like she’s 6 feet. She’s a gamer, we’re lucky to have her,” said Connors.

