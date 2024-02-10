With a strike of lightning, Concord-Carlisle girls surge to a repeat in North swimming championship

C-C did it in the relays with two wins and a 10th of a second from a sweep, four individual victories in the pool — two each from senior Alana Leen and freshman Elisabeth Reiling — and on the diving board.

Concord-Carlisle steamrolled to victory with 377.5 points, with the Dual County League taking the top five spots. Weston (274), Wayland (242), Newton South (229) and Lincoln-Sudbury (214) were no match for the Patriots.

WORCESTER — A year ago, the Concord-Carlisle girls’ swim team needed every result it got to win its first sectional title. On Saturday, the Patriots simply overwhelmed the field at the MIAA North sectional championship at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Advertisement

“I feel like we were struck by lightning this year,” C-C coach Matt Goldberg said. “A lot of talented swimmers then a lot of depth. We’ve never qualified this many girls for this meet before. We had 21 girls qualify individually, and most of those girls got on the scoreboard.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Leen, who has signed a letter of intent to compete at Villanova in the fall, recorded a season-best 2:07.09 to win the 200-yard individual medley by 2.82 seconds, and added another win in the 100 backstroke in 57.32, touching the wall first by 2.15 seconds.

One Patriot who did not carry the expectations of having been on top a year ago was Reiling. In her first sectional meet, she won the 50 freestyle (24.78) and 100 free (53.70), though she entered the meet with the best time of the season in both events.

Leen and Reiling teamed up with Bea Turrettini and Reese Phillips to set a school record in the 200 free relay in 1:39.68 for a 2.56-second victory. Tess Ward replaced Phillips for a leg in the winning 400 free relay that won in 3:40.51.

Advertisement

The Concord-Carlisle foursome of Alana Leen, Elisabeth Reiling, Bea Turrettini, and Reese Phillips are all smiles after winning the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:39.68 at the North sectional swim meet Saturday, setting a school record in the process. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

“The main thing about this team that is so special is that no matter what, everyone is there for you,” Leen said.

Concord-Carlisle was one-tenth of a second from sweeping the relays, losing out to Lincoln-Sudbury in the opening medley relay.

Junior Maisie O’Donnell successfully defending her win in the 1-meter diving competition, scoring 449.05 points, but admitted a title defense is tough stuff.

“This year was really stressful for me. There was some really good competition, so I was really happy,” she said.

Kyla Kelley of North Reading/Wilmington was the only athlete outside of the DCL to find the top of the podium, winning both the 200 free (1:55.78) and 500 free (5:07.52). She was also on a pair of scoring relays to figure in all 50 points for North Reading/Wilmington, which finished 13th.

Newton South picked up a pair of wins, with Jada Green defending her butterfly title in 59.98, while Emma Miner finished 0.43 from a meet record in the breaststroke, winning in 1:05.53.

Newton South sophomore Emma Miner, who won the 100-yard breaststroke, celebrates winning a heat in the 100 backstroke with teammate Aretina Zhang on Saturday at the North sectional swimming meet in Worcester. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob



