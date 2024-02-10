Marcus Smart got Xavier Tillman excited to be joining the Celtics

Tillman never imagined he would have such an up-close view so quickly. The Celtics acquired the 25-year-old big man Wednesday in exchange for forward Lamar Stevens and two second-round draft picks.

“The main thing he told me is it’s very similar to Memphis in terms of the grit and the grind and how hard you have to work for the fans and appreciation and stuff like that,” Tillman said. “And once you do show that you’re willing to hustle, they’re going love you. I love it.”

Xavier Tillman sometimes spoke with Grizzlies teammate Marcus Smart this season about what it was like playing for the Celtics during his nine seasons with the franchise. They were just cursory discussions, but to Tillman, it sounded like an environment he might enjoy.

“It’s crazy, to be honest with you,” Tillman said. “I’ve always watched the Celtics in terms of just the winning history of it, back with [Kevin Garnett] and all that stuff and seeing these guys repeatedly go to the Eastern Conference finals all the time, I’m always locked in on that. So for me to get the opportunity to be part of a winning organization, it’s pretty awesome.”

The Celtics have admired the 6-foot-8-inch Tillman for years and even considered selecting him in the 2020 Draft. They are particularly intrigued by his defensive versatility.

“Obviously big and strong, moves his feet well laterally,” president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. “So he’s been able to guard a number of people and a number of different positions well. Above that, he plays the game for the right reasons, right? He competes, he passes, thinks the game well. All the stuff that we’ve been fortunate with the guys we have around our best players, that they brought to the table. He knows how to play, so we’re excited to have him.”

Tillman has been dealing with left knee soreness so he was unable to make his Celtics debut against the Wizards on Friday night, but it is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Jaylen Brown a definite for dunk contest

Jaylen Brown has committed to become the first All-Star to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest since DeAndre Jordan in 2017, bringing some extra sizzle to an event that has lost some luster over the years.

“I think I’m in my athletic prime, and I think it’ll be fun,” Brown said. “I wish there were more top players/athletes who decided to compete in the dunk contest. I grew up watching that and that’s what I love. So hopefully that comes back around.”

Brown, 27, said this will be his first dunk contest at any level. He has about six dunks that he is considering unveiling, and he said he would accept fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum’s offer to help during the event next Saturday night in Indianapolis.

“I think just my approach is just to have fun with it and put my own little style, my own little swag on things,” Brown said. “Everything has been done, but I feel like I bring a uniqueness. So I plan on putting my own style and bringing my own swag to it and just go from there.”

White, Porzingis passed over for All-Star Game

There was hope within the organization that Brown and Tatum would be joined by at least one teammate at the All-Star Game, with center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Derrick White making strong cases as key pieces of the NBA’s top team.

But neither was selected as a reserve by the Eastern Conference coaches, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver then chose Hawks guard Trae Young and Raptors wing Scottie Barnes as injury replacements for 76ers center Joel Embiid and Knicks forward Julius Randle.

But Porzingis, who is averaging 32.5 points per game since being passed over by Silver, said he was mostly unbothered by the omission.

“Of course there’s some prestige in that and maybe five years ago that was something that was always on my mind, but it doesn’t change anything,” he said. “To be honest there’s a big part of me that’s kind of happy I can go to Miami or somewhere where there’s sun, get some tan, lift some weights, prepare my body for the rest of the season and then postseason. So there’s definitely some extra rest and extra time I can invest in my body to prepare for what’s coming, and get some tan also.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.