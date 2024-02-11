Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and more join Usher for Super Bowl halftime show

Yeah, Usher brought the house down during his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday.
The R&B singer took fans on a journey through his catalog of hits with his set list for the evening, kicking things off with a medley of “My Way” and “Caught Up” before singing his 2001 chart-topper “U Don’t Have to Call.”
🔥🔥🔥 @Usher #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/HFtG4qHeSH— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Usher then went into his songs “Superstar” and “Love in this Club” before Alicia Keys joined him on stage, singing her 2003 hit “If I Ain’t Got You” before the pair teamed up for a rendition of their 2004 song “My Boo.”
MY BOO! @AliciaKeys @Usher #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/DtjPVsxnPn— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
After the sultry duet by Keys and Usher, Jermaine Dupri appeared to help introduce the song “Confessions Part II.”
USHER. #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/q3BkUzweh6— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Things got even steamier as Usher started singing “Nice & Slow,” “Burn,” “U Got It Bad,” and “Bad Girl,” with H.E.R. providing support on guitar.
Rapper will.i.am stopped by as well on Sunday, hopping on stage to belt out “OMG” with Usher, Lil Jon brought the noise with his 2013 club hit with DJ Snake, “Turn Down for What.”
Iconic! #AppleMusicHalftime @Usher pic.twitter.com/Qspo6avVGh— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Longtime fans and millennials were definitely on their feet and partying like it was 2004, as Ludacris made the night’s final cameo appearance, teaming up with Usher and Lil Jon to perform their hit “Yeah!” to end the night.
