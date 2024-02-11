Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and more join Usher for Super Bowl halftime show

The R&B singer took fans on a journey through his catalog of hits with his set list for the evening, kicking things off with a medley of “My Way” and “Caught Up” before singing his 2001 chart-topper “U Don’t Have to Call.”

Yeah, Usher brought the house down during his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday.

Usher then went into his songs “Superstar” and “Love in this Club” before Alicia Keys joined him on stage, singing her 2003 hit “If I Ain’t Got You” before the pair teamed up for a rendition of their 2004 song “My Boo.”

From left: Alicia Keys and Usher performed onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in Las Vegas. Steph Chambers/Getty

After the sultry duet by Keys and Usher, Jermaine Dupri appeared to help introduce the song “Confessions Part II.”

Things got even steamier as Usher started singing “Nice & Slow,” “Burn,” “U Got It Bad,” and “Bad Girl,” with H.E.R. providing support on guitar.

From left: Usher and H.E.R. performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper will.i.am stopped by as well on Sunday, hopping on stage to belt out “OMG” with Usher, Lil Jon brought the noise with his 2013 club hit with DJ Snake, “Turn Down for What.”

Longtime fans and millennials were definitely on their feet and partying like it was 2004, as Ludacris made the night’s final cameo appearance, teaming up with Usher and Lil Jon to perform their hit “Yeah!” to end the night.

Usher performed during halftime at the Super Bowl on Sunday. John Locher/Associated Press

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.