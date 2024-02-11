Watch: Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Lopez star in Dunkin Super Bowl commercial

Touchdown Tom — aka former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — and best pal Matt Damon join Affleck to form a Dunkin-themed boy band in the hilarious spot, which also features Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

Following his first foray into pop stardom in the Dunkin ad that ran during the Grammy Awards earlier this month, Ben Affleck is back and bringing out the big guns for Sunday’s Super Bowl ad.

Get ready Boston: The DunKings are ready to take the music world by storm.

“For your consideration, here comes the Boston massacre, the DunKings,” Affleck announces as he enters a studio to greet his wife, singer Jennifer Lopez, who cringes at their audition to be on her new album.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to be your friend,” Damon remarks as Affleck introduces the group before they breakout into a song-and-dance number.

“How do you like them doughnuts?” Damon says with regret after their performance. “I’m so sorry.”

Judging by the outcome of the commercial, we shouldn’t expect to hear Affleck and the DunKings on Lopez’s new record any time soon.

Sunday’s commercial is the latest ad for Dunkin starring Affleck and Lopez, who previously teamed up for a commercial that ran during last year’s game and was filmed in Medford.

