Trump has 11-point lead over Biden on economy, FT poll shows

(Bloomberg) — More Americans trust Donald Trump to handle the US economy than President Joe Biden, the Financial Times reported, citing a survey it commissioned.

Overall, 42% of Americans said they felt Trump would be the better steward for the economy, with 31% choosing Biden and 21% saying they trusted neither candidate, according to the FT/University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll.

The monthly polling series, first conducted in November, aims to track voter sentiment on the economy in the lead-up to the presidential election.