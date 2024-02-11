UK expresses concern about planned Israel offensive on Rafah

(Bloomberg) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of an expanded Israeli military offensive in Gaza targeting a key refugee outpost for Palestinians in Rafah.

Israel is “working out a detailed plan” for its forces to evacuate civilians from Rafah in pursuit of Hamas militants, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News, despite key allies like the US and UK pushing back against the widening military campaign focused on the refugee haven.

“The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out,” Cameron wrote in a post on X on Saturday evening, noting that Rafah — located near the Palestinian territory’s border with Egypt — was home to over half of the population of the Gaza Strip.