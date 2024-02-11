Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with star-studded entourage at Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift didn’t have any trouble making it to Las Vegas on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVIII.
The pop star flew back to the US in plenty of time following a Saturday night stop of her “Eras Tour” in Tokyo. Swift walked into Allegiant Stadium accompanied by her mother, Andrea, friend Ashley Avignone, as well as rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively.
She's here.— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024
Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0
The Grammy-winning singer, who suited up in an all-black outfit and donned a necklace emblazoned with the number 87, later shared a hug with retired Eagles star and her boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce, while hanging out in Swift’s suite prior to the game. Swift also met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in her suite before kickoff.
Advertisement
Swift could be spotted laughing and cheering along with Lively and Ice Spice as the game began.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.