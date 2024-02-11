Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with star-studded entourage at Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift didn’t have any trouble making it to Las Vegas on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVIII.

The pop star flew back to the US in plenty of time following a Saturday night stop of her “Eras Tour” in Tokyo. Swift walked into Allegiant Stadium accompanied by her mother, Andrea, friend Ashley Avignone, as well as rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively.