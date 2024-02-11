fb-pixelTaylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl with Ice Spice, Blake Lively Skip to main content
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with star-studded entourage at Super Bowl LVIII

Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and more joined the pop star for the big game in Las Vegas

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Taylor Swift didn’t have any trouble making it to Las Vegas on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVIII.

The pop star flew back to the US in plenty of time following a Saturday night stop of her “Eras Tour” in Tokyo. Swift walked into Allegiant Stadium accompanied by her mother, Andrea, friend Ashley Avignone, as well as rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively.

The Grammy-winning singer, who suited up in an all-black outfit and donned a necklace emblazoned with the number 87, later shared a hug with retired Eagles star and her boyfriend’s brother, Jason Kelce, while hanging out in Swift’s suite prior to the game. Swift also met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in her suite before kickoff.

Swift could be spotted laughing and cheering along with Lively and Ice Spice as the game began.

From left: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hung out prior to the start of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday.Ezra Shaw/Getty
Taylor Swift looked out into the crowd prior to the start of the game on Sunday.Harry How/Getty
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hugged prior to the start of the Super Bowl on Sunday.Steph Chambers/Getty
Taylor Swift greeted fans prior to the start of the Super Bowl on Sunday.Steph Chambers/Getty

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.