Latest snowfall maps: How much will New England get?

A nor’easter arriving early Tuesday is expected to pummel the region with 6 inches to a foot of snow

By Marianne Mizera Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Expected snowfall totals for Southern New England on Tuesday.NWS

A fast-moving nor’easter packing gusty winds is expected to produce anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow in the Boston area and across much of Southern New England on Tuesday. The snow will start falling a couple of hours before sunrise, according to Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.

Lesser amounts are expected in southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and southern Rhode Island, which could see 2 to 6 inches.

A winter storm warning has been issued from late Monday night until Tuesday night for Greater Boston and most of Massachusetts. Northern Rhode Island and Connecticut are also included in the warning. The rest of Southern New England as well as southern New Hampshire and Vermont are under a winter storm watch Monday night into Tuesday.

Winds could gust to over 35 miles per hour, especially along the coast south of Boston.

These maps below outline the snowfall accumulations for various communities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut as well as portions of southern New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Expected snowfall accumulations for Southern New England on Tuesday.NWS
Maximum forecast wind gusts for Southern New England on Tuesday.NWS

Massachusetts

Expected snowfall totals across Massachusetts on TuesdayNWS

Rhode Island

Expected snowfall totals for Rhode Island on Tuesday.NWS

Connecticut

Expected snowfall totals for Connecticut on Tuesday.NWS

New Hampshire and Maine

Expected snowfall totals for New Hampshire and Maine on Tuesday.NWS

New Hampshire

Expected snowfall totals for New Hampshire on Tuesday.NWS

Vermont

Total expected snowfall amounts for Vermont on Tuesday.NWS
Storm timing for Vermont Tuesday.NWS
When the snowstorm will wrap up for Vermont Tuesday.NWS

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.

