Latest snowfall maps: How much will New England get?

A fast-moving nor’easter packing gusty winds is expected to produce anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow in the Boston area and across much of Southern New England on Tuesday. The snow will start falling a couple of hours before sunrise, according to Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.
Lesser amounts are expected in southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and southern Rhode Island, which could see 2 to 6 inches.
A winter storm warning has been issued from late Monday night until Tuesday night for Greater Boston and most of Massachusetts. Northern Rhode Island and Connecticut are also included in the warning. The rest of Southern New England as well as southern New Hampshire and Vermont are under a winter storm watch Monday night into Tuesday.
Winds could gust to over 35 miles per hour, especially along the coast south of Boston.
These maps below outline the snowfall accumulations for various communities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut as well as portions of southern New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
Massachusetts
Rhode Island
Connecticut
New Hampshire and Maine
New Hampshire
Vermont
