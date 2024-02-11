Latest snowfall maps: How much will New England get?

Want to text with our weather team? Sign up here.

A fast-moving nor’easter packing gusty winds is expected to produce anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow in the Boston area and across much of Southern New England on Tuesday. The snow will start falling a couple of hours before sunrise, according to Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.

Lesser amounts are expected in southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and southern Rhode Island, which could see 2 to 6 inches.