Crews in Whitman lift 1,000-pound elderly horse with front-end loader after fall

Whitman firefighters received an unusual call on Sunday morning: An elderly horse in a local barn was on the ground and needed help getting back up., officials said
At 11:19 a.m., the Whitman Fire Department responded to a report of a large animal down in a barn outside a home on Winter Street, according to a statement released by the department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the elderly female horse, which weighed about 1,000 pounds, unable to stand on its own, officials said. It was not clear how the horse ended up on the ground, according to the statement.
A request for help was made to the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, which brought specialized equipment to lift the horse, including a harness. Crews attached the harness to the horse and used a front-end loader to lift the animal back onto its feet, officials said.
The horse was evaluated by a veterinarian at the scene and is expected to have no lasting effects from the incident, according to the statement.
