Crews in Whitman lift 1,000-pound elderly horse with front-end loader after fall

Whitman firefighters received an unusual call on Sunday morning: An elderly horse in a local barn was on the ground and needed help getting back up., officials said

At 11:19 a.m., the Whitman Fire Department responded to a report of a large animal down in a barn outside a home on Winter Street, according to a statement released by the department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the elderly female horse, which weighed about 1,000 pounds, unable to stand on its own, officials said. It was not clear how the horse ended up on the ground, according to the statement.