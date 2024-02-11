Quinton is ready for a loving family

Quinton is a friendly and easygoing 5-year-old boy who is described as very observant, often paying close attention to what others around him are doing.

Quinton also enjoys playing, especially with water and musical toys. He loves to watch cartoons and his current favorite is “Caillou.” Quinton is always happy to cuddle and be held!

Quinton receives supportive services in school to help with his speech/language, motor skills, and overall development. He is steadily becoming more mobile and vocal with these supports in place and will now imitate sounds that he hears. Quinton benefits from individualized support, small group settings, and predictable routines. He enjoys school and does well in the classroom.

Quinton will thrive in a loving and affectionate family who can advocate for him while providing consistent structure, routine, and supervision. He could do well in a family of any constellation, with or without other children. Quinton has an older brother, and it will be vital that the siblings stay closely connected.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/8012

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.