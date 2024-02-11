Boy, 15, arrested after alleged robbery of pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park, police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he allegedly participated in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park last week, according to Boston police.

During the robbery of a Domino’s driver on Wednesday afternoon, the thieves allegedly “wielded a black handgun and forcibly seized the driver’s food bag before fleeing the scene on foot,” police said in an earlier statement. Witnesses provided descriptions of the alleged robbers, who were believed to be teens, police said.

Police were investigating the robbery when they visited the Fairmount Housing Development nearby, Boston police said in a statement. While officers were at the development, a teenager matching the description of one of the alleged robbers walked in front of an unmarked police car, according to the statement.