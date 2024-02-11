Boy, 15, arrested after alleged robbery of pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park, police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he allegedly participated in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Hyde Park last week, according to Boston police.
During the robbery of a Domino’s driver on Wednesday afternoon, the thieves allegedly “wielded a black handgun and forcibly seized the driver’s food bag before fleeing the scene on foot,” police said in an earlier statement. Witnesses provided descriptions of the alleged robbers, who were believed to be teens, police said.
Police were investigating the robbery when they visited the Fairmount Housing Development nearby, Boston police said in a statement. While officers were at the development, a teenager matching the description of one of the alleged robbers walked in front of an unmarked police car, according to the statement.
The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, allegedly ran away from police and was arrested 15 to 20 minutes later and charged with delinquency, to wit: armed robbery, according to the statement.
A search warrant was also issued for the teenager’s home, where officers allegedly found evidence of the crime, police said. The teen will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
A second suspected thief remains at large, and police encourage anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-5607 or to assist the investigation anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
