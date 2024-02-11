Teens arrested in Worcester after allegedly shooting people with paintball guns, police say

Police arrested two teenagers in Worcester early Saturday morning after they allegedly shot several people with a paintball gun from a car, officials said.

David Asemani, 19, of Worcester, and a 16-year-old boy, who wasn’t named, were arrested just after midnight Saturday during a traffic stop, according to a statement from Worcester police.

On Friday, police responded to several reports of “assaults with a paintball gun,” and various people said they were shot at by the driver of a gray Honda Civic, police said. The people who made the reports had paint on their bodies, according to the statement.