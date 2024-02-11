Teens arrested in Worcester after allegedly shooting people with paintball guns, police say

Police arrested two teenagers in Worcester early Saturday morning after they allegedly shot several people with a paintball gun from a car, officials said.
David Asemani, 19, of Worcester, and a 16-year-old boy, who wasn’t named, were arrested just after midnight Saturday during a traffic stop, according to a statement from Worcester police.
On Friday, police responded to several reports of “assaults with a paintball gun,” and various people said they were shot at by the driver of a gray Honda Civic, police said. The people who made the reports had paint on their bodies, according to the statement.
At around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, an officer followed a Honda Civic after it took a right turn at a high rate of speed and saw that the license plate number matched that on the car described in the paintball shooting reports, police said.
The officer stopped the car on Townsend Street, and as he approached it, the 16-year-old boy got out and began running toward Pleasant Street, police said. He was stopped and arrested, along with Asemani, who had a suspended driver’s license, according to police.
Officers found a paintball gun inside the car, police said.
Asemani and the 16-year-old boy were charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
