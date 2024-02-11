Woman killed in rollover crash on I-95 in Georgetown is identified

Three others were injured in the crash, the Globe reported .

The victim was Nichole K. Rodgers, 45, of Georgetown, Sharyn Lubas, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office said in an email.

Authorities have identified a woman who died after she was ejected from an SUV during a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Georgetown on Saturday morning, the Essex district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a two-car crash on an I-95 off-ramp at Route 133 about 11:15 a.m., the Georgetown Fire Department said in a statement Saturday. An off-duty firefighter and two off-duty nurses who were traveling nearby stopped and began providing medical care to the victims before emergency crews arrived, the statement said.

Advertisement

“When emergency personnel arrived, they observed an SUV that had rolled onto its roof and a sedan with its airbags fully deployed,” the statement said. “First responders also observed two individuals that had been ejected from the SUV.”

One of the people in the SUV was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, the statement said. Rodgers, who was ejected from the SUV during the crash, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died, officials said.

The third person in the SUV and the driver and sole occupant of the sedan were also taken by ambulance to a hospital, the statement said.

The fire departments of Rowley, Newbury, and Groveland, along with Atlantic Ambulance and Action Ambulance, also responded to assist at the scene, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.