Joy, mourning, and frustration in Bridgewater church as Margaret Mbitu is remembered

“We are a community, and this is a community church,” archdeacon Dorcas Albrecht of Faith Anglican Church said in an interview after Sunday’s service. “When something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.”

In this ark far from home, there’s food, laughter, and community for Kenyan immigrants south of Boston. But these days, the Bridgewater congregation’s joy is laced with a deep sadness and frustration after the killing of one of their own, Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu, whose accused killer continues to escape justice.

BRIDGEWATER — The Faith Anglican Church’s joyful Sunday noon services typically cycle seamlessly between English and the Kikuyu language, weaving around singing that fills the tidy building up to its rounded wood-plank ceiling, which is reminiscent of the inside of a boat.

Mbitu, a 31-year-old registered nurse from Whitman, worked at a Brockton-based nonprofit serving people with mental health and substance abuse issues. She was reported missing Oct. 31 and found stabbed to death the following day in Logan International Airport’s central parking garage, according to authorities.

Police found her body in a 2013 Toyota Venza owned by 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, who had fled to Kenya, authorities said at the time. Court records described Kangethe, of Lowell, as her boyfriend.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office announced a charge of first-degree murder against Kangethe, and authorities in Kenya found and arrested him last month, holding him pending extradition to the United States.

But he slipped out of the police station last week and jumped into a minivan, the Nairobi police chief said, according to the Associated Press.

The officers said that Wednesday afternoon, a man named John Maina Ndegwa introduced himself to the officers as Kangethe’s lawyer and said he wanted to speak with his client.

But then Kangethe “escaped by running away,” the report said, according to the Associated Press.

Officers pursued Kangethe unsuccessfully, the police report said, but Ndegwa was arrested. Four police officers who were on duty at the station also were in custody as the department investigated the incident, the report said.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office confirmed the escape Sunday, but said it had no other information to release.

Albrecht noted that the congregation had been heartened at the service a week previous after Kangethe’s capture. Now, she said, they’re frustrated and upset at the news of his escape.

About halfway through the two-hour service on Sunday, more than a dozen gathered in front of the pews. Mbitu’s cousin George Kamau, who has been acting as a spokesperson for the family, decried the “recklessness” that led to the escape of someone accused of “such a heinous act.”

The family is confident, he said, that “One day, he’s going to face justice.”

“That time will come,” Kamau, flanked by other family members, told the gathering, “We will keep our faith alive, pray, and we will have justice for Maggie.”

Kamau thanked the church for their support and asked the congregation to keep them in their prayers.

Mbitu’s mother, Rose, is a church elder who sings in the choir, so the family are familiar faces there, and their tragedy hits hard, congregants said.

“It’s very frustrating,” said a friend of the family, Rose Kimani, outside the church on Sunday. “We need to be able to be confident in our safety.”

She said she had known Mbitu for about seven years and the young woman fit in anywhere.

“To kids, she could act like a kid. To youth, she could act like a youth,” Kimani said. “To adults, she was responsible and helpful.”

Mbitu, Kimani said, was “loved by everybody.”

“I wish all of our children would be like her,” she said.

Albrecht, the archdeacon who gave the sermon, prayed for Kangethe to be found. She led the congregation in prayer for the family, asking God to support them and help them through their pain.

“We know you are bringing happiness again to this family, oh God,” she prayed.

Moving forward toward joy and supporting each other along the way is crucial in a tight-knit immigrant community like theirs, she said later.

“We are feeling hurt,” Albrecht said, ”but we still have the joy from when she was with us.”

