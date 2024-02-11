Boston police seek woman in connection with attack on delivery driver in Roxbury

Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a woman sought in connection with an attack in Roxbury on Friday in which assailants allegedly threw a phone and a stapler at a delivery man’s head, officials said.

At 6:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault and battery near Dale Street in Roxbury, police said in a statement. Officers learned at the scene that a man had been delivering groceries in the area when he was allegedly assaulted by suspects who threw a phone and stapler at his head, according to the statement.

Police released three photographs of the woman they are seeking, who at the time of the alleged attack was wearing light-colored sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.