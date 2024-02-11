In a tough market, both theaters and audiences urged to take risks

Audiences don’t have an obligation to rescue local theater companies, though it would be understandable if readers of Don Aucoin’s article conclude that’s what we want (“Empty seats threatening to bring down the house,” Page A1, Feb. 4).

The well-documented decline in season subscriptions increases uncertainty and risk for theaters. It means there’s more at stake when we decide which shows to produce, and it places more pressure on marketing to sell each show. But when we get it right, audiences still turn up.

Here’s what’s at stake for audiences: With so much riding on show selection and show marketing, it’s tempting for theater companies to produce “safe” work — comfortable shows that audiences know.