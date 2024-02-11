San Francisco’s Dre Greenlaw injures Achilles’ running on field during Super Bowl

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s Super Bowl ended in the second quarter, when he injured his Achilles’ running back on the field to play defense.

The 49ers’ No. 2 tackler during the regular season and in the NFC playoffs, where he had two interceptions in San Francisco’s victory over Green Bay, Greenlaw had a hand in three tackles Sunday, including on back-to-back plays to end Kansas City’s opening possession.

His injury came in freak fashion. Greenlaw bounced up and down on the sideline, then collapsed after he started to run on the field with a few teammates. After holding his left leg, he was then helped off in a cart.