Celtics at Heat: An Eastern Conference finals rematch is a good appetizer for the Super Bowl

On paper, an NBA Eastern Conference finals rematch would appear to be a pretty good appetizer for fans eagerly awaiting the main event on Sunday’s sports calendar, the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
However, just over two weeks ago – the last time Boston played at Miami – those expecting a competitive game instead saw a blowout as the Celtics embarrassed the Heat, 143-110.
The Celtics shot 63.7 percent from the floor while also outrebounding a Miami team that had its top scorers available. Will Miami, the team that knocked Boston out of the playoffs last season, be out for revenge? We will see on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Here’s a preview.
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV, radio: ABC, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -6. O/U: 226.0.
CELTICS
Season record: 40-12. vs. spread: 24-26, 2 pushes. Over/under: 26-26
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
HEAT
Season record: 28-24. vs. spread: 23-28, 1 push. Over/under: 21-31
Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 120.6, Miami 110.5
Points allowed per game: Boston 111.1, Miami 110.8
Field goal percentage: Boston .479, Miami .462
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, Miami .474
3-point percentage: Boston .377, Miami .372
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .350, Miami .365
Stat of the day: The Heat are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference in average points at 110.5 per game. Only Charlotte (108.3) is worse.
Notes: The Heat are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 12 games behind the first-place Celtics ... Boston is 15-9 on the road ... On Friday, the host Celtics had to rally to defeat the 9-43 Wizards ... Jayson Tatum, who turns 26 next month, tops the Celtics in scoring at 27.0 points per game, as well as rebounding at 8.4. He is tied for second in assists at 4.6. ... Boston’s other double-figure scorers are three-time All-Star Jaylen Brown at 22.1 points. Kristaps Porzingis (20.2), Derrick White (15.5), and Jrue Holiday (13.3) round out the group ... The Heat feature three 20-point-plus scorers: Jimmy Butler (21.4); Tyler Herro (20.9), and Bam Adebayo (20.2) ... The Celtics lead the season series 2-0. Boston edged visiting Miami 119-111 in the second game of the season, then clobbered the host Heat on Jan. 25. ... Since that game, the Heat have gone 4-3 and are on a two-game winning streak ... Both players the Celtics acquired this week ahead of the trade deadline are listed as out on the team’s injury report – Jaden Springer with a right ankle impingement and Xavier Tillman with left knee soreness.
Advertisement
Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.