Celtics at Heat: An Eastern Conference finals rematch is a good appetizer for the Super Bowl

On paper, an NBA Eastern Conference finals rematch would appear to be a pretty good appetizer for fans eagerly awaiting the main event on Sunday’s sports calendar, the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

However, just over two weeks ago – the last time Boston played at Miami – those expecting a competitive game instead saw a blowout as the Celtics embarrassed the Heat, 143-110.

The Celtics shot 63.7 percent from the floor while also outrebounding a Miami team that had its top scorers available. Will Miami, the team that knocked Boston out of the playoffs last season, be out for revenge? We will see on Sunday afternoon.