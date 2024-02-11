Celtics find a way to hold off feisty, undermanned Heat squad

But the Celtics know as well as anyone that these Heat are tough and gritty, and that they would have to find a way. After the Heat pulled within 2 points with 1:49 left, they were held scoreless until the final seconds.

The notable difference from last season was the absence of Heat star Jimmy Butler, who is taking a leave of absence due to a death in the family. Then during the game Miami’s depth was challenged even more, when guards Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) were lost to injuries.

MIAMI — In a slugfest reminiscent of last season’s Eastern Conference finals , the Celtics pushed back one Heat surge after another Sunday and eventually secured a 110-106 win.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists to lead the Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics were in control for most of the game and had a relatively comfortable 96-85 lead with eight minutes left. But after Caleb Martin tossed in an improbable over-the-backboard floater just before the shot clock expired, Duncan Robinson and Jaylen Brown tangled near the sideline.

Robinson was initially called for a foul, but Brown then dislodged Robinson and sent him tumbling to the ground. Robinson voiced his displeasure with Brown and after review it was ruled a flagrant 1, flipping possession and giving Robinson two free throws. He made both, and Bam Adebayo a 3-point play, giving Miami a 7-0 run in just 15 seconds.

The Heat kept pushing, and consecutive 3-pointers by Tyler Herro pulled Miami within 106-104 with 1:49 left. After a Tatum miss, the Celtics did a good job blanketing Herro, who found a wide-open Haywood Highsmith, whose potential go-ahead 3-pointer was off.

Caleb Martin may have given the Celtics conference finals flashbacks during the opening quarter, when he drained consecutive 3-pointers before driving to the hoop for a layup. But Miami’s offense was otherwise unable to get untracked during the first half, often forced into off-balance, late-shot-clock 3-pointers that had little chance.

The Celtics, meanwhile, continued their trend of running a good portion of their offense through Porzingis. He fired up a few overambitious 3-pointers before settling in closer to the rim against another opponent that was unable to offset his size. Two loud alley-oop dunks gave Boston a jolt near the end of the period, and they took a 26-22 lead behind a 7-0 advantage in second-chance points.

The Celtics hunted mismatches against Herro, and sometimes the results were delayed. On one second-quarter sequence, Brown was isolated against Herro before Rozier came to help. Brown quickly fired a pass to Porzingis, putting the Heat into scramble mode, and Brown got the ball back in the left corner for a wide-open 3-pointer.

Brown, Tatum, and Porzingis combined for 42 first-half points, and the Celtics took a 59-50 lead to the break.

The Celtics used an 8-0 run near the start of the third quarter to take a 67-52 lead, their largest to that point. But after a timeout the Heat answered with a 13-2 burst that was capped by a Herro 3-pointer.

Rozier had success getting to the rim for much of the game, but with 4:43 left he injured his right knee when he fell after being fouled by Tatum. He was surrounded by teammates before being helped to the locker room. Miami kept pushing despite its absences, but the Celtics did well keeping it at arm’s length. Late in the third, a pair of 3-pointers by Jrue Holiday, who started 5 for 6, provided a key boost.

With the win, the Celtics completed a season sweep of the Heat.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.