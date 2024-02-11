Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Heat’s Duncan Robinson have different views after confrontation

Robinson stayed on the ground clutching his left shoulder before getting up and voicing his frustration with Brown. After a review, Brown was called for a flagrant-1 foul, and the two later exchanged words again before Robinson took his free throws.

With 7:54 left, Robinson was called for fouling Brown when he wrapped him up near the sideline. Their arms locked on the play, and after attempting to free himself, Brown clamped down on Robinson’s left arm once more and swung his body sideways.

MIAMI — Heat guard Duncan Robinson said Jaylen Brown’s actions were “unnecessary, excessive, and dangerous,” when the Celtics guard sent Robinson to the ground after their arms got tangled in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 110-106 win Sunday at TD Garden.

“I just thought it was a dirty play, to be honest with you,” Robinson said. “That’s how people miss entire seasons with those types of plays. You’ve seen it before and throughout the history of the NBA. Guys suffer really bad injuries from instances exactly like that.”

Brown had a different view of how the play unfolded. He said the Heat are known for getting away with fouls such as Robinson’s and “mucking up the game.”

‘I think he knew exactly what he was trying to do, trying to get tangled up because he didn’t want to play defense,” Brown said. “They called the foul but he was still trying to hang on so I was trying to get my arm free.”

Said Robinson: “I don’t know how he’d justify it. I told him we both locked up. Obviously, he took it to another place. He thought I was fouling him, which whatever, they called a foul.”

Porzingis shakes it off

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis left the game after suffering a back contusion on a collision with Heat big man Bam Adebayo with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter. But he returned in the fourth quarter and helped lead the Celtics to the win.

“My back is fine,” Porzingis said. “I got a little bump from Bam on the rebound and it was just kind of like nothing serious. Went to the back, made sure it was good and warmed up again.”

Porzingis finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.