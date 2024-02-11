fb-pixelKelvin Kiptum, marathon world record holder, killed in car crash Skip to main content
MARATHON

Kelvin Kiptum, who set the marathon world record in October, killed in car crash

By Tom Odula, Mutwiri Mutuota and Gerald Imray Associated Press,Updated February 11, 2024, 36 minutes ago
Kelvin Kiptum celebrates winning the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8, 2023.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

NAIROBI, Kenya — Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a car crash in Kenya late Sunday, a fellow athlete who went to the hospital and saw the body said. He was 24.

Kiptum’s coach was also killed in the crash, Kenyan runner Milcah Chemos said. The crash happened on a road between the towns of Eldoret and Kaptagat in western Kenya, she said, in the heart of the high-altitude region that’s renowned as a training base for long distance runners.

Chemos said she was among a group of athletes who had gone to the hospital in Eldoret after hearing the news of the crash. Family members of Kiptum were also with them to identify his body, Chemos said.

Kiptum was the first man to run the marathon in under 2 hours, 1 minute. He set the new world record of 2:00.35 at the Chicago Marathon in October, beating the mark of fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge. He also won the London Marathon last year, in 2:01.25, and the 2022 Valencia Marathon (2:01.53).

Kiptum’s record was ratified by international track federation World Athletics last week.

