Thanks to freestyle relay wins, Attleboro edges Medfield to claim South boys’ swim sectional title

Attleboro, which was without coach Sarah Faulkner following the death of her mother, earned its first sectional title in program history as seniors Angad Ahluwalia, Connor Coleman, Ben Connors and Ryan Connors teamed up to win the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays to win the meet with 163.5 points.

WORCESTER — There was a bit of everything in the MIAA Boys’ South sectional Swimming Championship on Sunday afternoon. For the first time this weekend, meet records fell. The drama surrounding the team title that was largely lacking from the first three meets at WPI was all stuffed into the last one.

Advertisement

The Blue Bombardiers got by Medfield, which only had four boys competing and did not have a 400 free relay, by 12 points. Rounding out the top five were Duxbury (147), Westwood (133.5) and a three-way tie between Sharon, Cohasset and Sandwich (127).

“We knew we had it, we were swimming our race. We didn’t want any false starts, we were just going to race smart,” Ryan Connors said of the chat before the final relay in which they were seeded first and prevailed in a time of 3:19.15, 2.70 seconds ahead of runner-up Sharon. “We tried to break the school record; we were off by a little bit.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Girls coach Darbie Sawyer, who filled in for Faulkner, said that 400 free relay record they were trying to break has stood for 43 years. She credited those in the pool for the planning that went into which races would be run as the Blue Bombardiers grabbed that elusive title.

“They planned this out, talked about which way this person would swim best, what event would be best, what relay they would do great in,” Sawyer said. “They focused on them as a team, not as individuals, and that’s why we won.”

Advertisement

Attleboro won the 200 free relay in 1:29.96.

Ryan Connors had Attleboro’s only individual win of the day, but had to share that honor with Medfield’s David Sapozhnikov as they each finished the 100 butterfly in 51.46. They each received 18.5 points, as an individual winner receives 20 and the runner-up gets 17.

Attleboro senior Ryan Connors (left) and Medfield junior David Sapozhnikov pose together after getting their medals after tying for first place in the 100-yard butterfly in Sunday's MIAA South sectional championship at WPI. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Brothers Dawson and Ryan Milligan of Sandwich went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.

Meet records were finally dented as Nick Austin of Norwell won the 100 breaststroke in 57.24, breaking a four-year mark by 0.32 of a second. Needham junior Vann Hotchkiss smashed the diving meet record by nearly 50 points, finishing with an 11-dive score of 572.05 on the 1-meter board.

Sharon’s Jack Maron, who will be heading to Brown in the fall, was a double winner — setting a meet record in the 200 free in 1:39.98, and following with a dominating 500 free win in 4:32.17 that earned him All-American consideration. It was less than a second off of the 25-year old mark of 4:31.92 by BC High’s Eric Vendt.

“The competition has been great. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m just excited to keep it going into next week,” said Maron, who had a seed time of 5:03.20 but said his club personal best was mid-4:32.

Nicholas Cavic of Seekonk/Somerset Berkley/Case won both the 200 individual medley (1:53.27) and the 100 free (47.23).

Seekonk junior Nicholas Cavic (right) shakes hands with a competitor after winning the 100-yard freestyle in the MIAA South sectional championship meet at WPI. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

MIAA Boys’ South Championship

at WPI

200 medley relay — 1. Medfield, 1:39.39; 2. Duxbury, 1:41.89; 3. Catholic Memorial, 1:42.98.

Advertisement

200 freestyle — 1. Jack Maron, Sharon, 1:39.98; 2. Theo Morse, Duxbury, 1:44.21; 3. Quinn Borchers, Medfield, 1:44.57.

200 IM — 1. Nicholas Cavic, Seekonk, 1:53.27; 2. Nick Austin, Norwell, 1:57.38; 3. Ryan Connors, Attleboro, 1:58.13.

50 freestyle — 1. Kenny Guan, Quincy, 0:21.63; 2. Ivan Cheung, Natick, 0:21.85; 3. Ryan Milligan, Sandwich, 0:22.08.

Diving — 1. Vann Hotchkiss, Needham, 572.050 points; 2. Zack Lee, Brookline, 517.600; 3. Sean Leahy, Dedham, 465.350.

100 butterfly — 1. Ryan Connors, Attleboro, 0:51.46; 1. David Sapozhnikov, Medfield, 0:51.46; 3. Dawson Milligan, Sandwich, 0:51.56.

100 freestyle — 1. Nicholas Cavic, Seekonk, 0:47.23; 2. Quinn Borchers, Medfield, 0:47.7; 3. Jack DeMello, Cohasset, 0:47.75.

500 freestyle — 1. Jack Maron, Sharon, 4:32.17; 2. Theo Morse, Duxbury, 4:43.95; 3. Lucas Haynes, Holliston, 4:47.76.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Attleboro, 1:29.96; 2. Sandwich, 1:31.53; 3. Medfield, 1:31.58.

100 backstroke — 1. Dawson Milligan, Sandwich, 0:53.17; 2. Ryan Milligan, Sandwich, 0:54.38; 3. Davis Peishoff, Hopkinton, 0:55.36.

100 breaststroke — 1. Nick Austin, Norwell, 0:57.24; 2. Brandon Liu, Framingham, 0:59.19; 3. Nate Derby, Plymouth South, 0:59.31.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Attleboro, 3:19.15; 2. Sharon, 3:21.85; 3. Duxbury, 3:22.94.

Team results — 1. Attleboro, 163.5; 2. Medfield, 151.5; 3. Duxbury, 147; 4. Westwood, 133.5; 5. Cohasset, 127; 5. Sandwich, 127; 5. Sharon, 127; 8. Catholic Memorial, 116; 9. Framingham, 109; 10. Needham, 103.