Sweep in 100-yard freestyle powers Weston boys to comfortable North sectional triumph

Hoaglund got out fast and cruised to the win in 46.10, but it was Chiocca and Jylkka finishing second and third, each breaking 49 seconds, that gave Weston 53 points en route to the MIAA North boys’ swimming & diving championship Sunday morning at WPI.

Senior Evan Hoaglund was heavily favored, as his seed time of 46.93 seconds was 2.55 faster than anyone else. Senior Austin Chiocca, who had already won the 50 free, was seeded farther back in fifth (in 50.12) and junior Alex Jylkka was sixth (50.20).

WORCESTER — With three swimmers in the final heat of the 100-yard freestyle, it was expected that Weston would fare well. Sweeping the top three spots, though, was just a sign that it was the Tide’s day.

The Tide finished with 310 points, 92 clear of runner-up and Dual County rival Westford Academy and 99 ahead of St. John’s Prep, with Acton-Boxborough (186) and Lincoln-Sudbury (173) rounding out the top five.

“They let it loose in that race. That was really, really exciting,” Weston coach Jim McLaughlin said. “That definitely turned the tables. I think we had a tiny lead after the fly, so that was the turning point of the meet.”

“This meet is probably the hardest meet in the state to win. Between D1 and D2, there’s so many good teams here,” he added.

After placing second in the 100 butterfly last year, Weston senior Nico Frangioni did one better by winning by 2.01 seconds in 51.62. The win gave the Tide a 105-97 lead over the Prep.

Weston senior Nico Frangioni battles in the 400-yard freestyle relay that ended up being won by Westford Academy on Sunday at the MIAA North boys' swimming championship at WPI. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

While that was his best placement, it might not have been his best race — as he finished second to Acton-Boxborough’s Andrew Lu (52.51) in the 100 backstroke after swimming in the penultimate heat. His finishing time of 53.95 knocked nearly three seconds from his seed time.

“He’s just a really huge competitor. He’s been working his butt off all season,” McLaughlin said of Frangioni. “He had a really good state meet last year, so we knew he had it in him. He just hadn’t put a full race like that together this season. Everything was clicking.

“We worked on [his underwaters] all week in practice, and his underwaters were amazing, and his walls. That’s where the difference was in that race.”

Hoaglund might not have met his goal of breaking 46 seconds in the 100 free, but he did so in the 100 breaststroke, breaking his goal of a minute by 0.34 of a second to place second.

The Tide also took the 200 medley and 200 free relays, but closed the meet getting out touched at the wall by Westford Academy in the 400 free relay, thanks to Ghosts sophomore Aiden Gouldson’s 47.49 split on the anchor leg. Gouldson also claimed individual victories in the 200 free (1:45.18) and breaststroke (59.53).

Lincoln-Sudbury senior Thomas Eppich won both the 200 individual medley (1:57.33) and the 500 free (4:40.51), the latter by more than 12 seconds.

Westford Academy sophomore Aiden Gouldson (right) is all smiles after winning the 100-yard breaststroke in Sunday's MIAA North boys' swimming championships at WPI. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

MIAA North Championship

at WPI

200 medley relay — 1. Weston, 1:37.99; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 1:40.39; 3. Concord-Carlisle, 1:41.94.

200 freestyle — 1. Aiden Gouldson, Westford, 1:45.18; 2. Matthew Church, St. John’s Prep, 1:47.28; 3. Sam Whitaker, Pentucket, 1:48.56.

200 IM — 1. Thomas Eppich, Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:57.33; 2. Ryan Kam, Newton South, 2:01.12; 3. Josh Adler, Triton, 2:01.7.

50 freestyle — 1. Austin Chiocca, Weston, 0:21.73; 2. Nikita Ostapenko, Acton-Boxborough, 0:22.07; 3. Cal Hale, Boston Latin, 0:22.18.

Diving — 1. Thomas Stone, Concord-Carlisle, 481.550 points; 2. Jeremiah Small, Westford, 470.400; 3. Luke Denoncourt, Lexington, 456.200.

100 butterfly — 1. Nico Frangioni, Weston, 0:51.62; 2. Andrew Lu, Acton-Boxborough, 0:53.63; 3. Cole Falk, North Reading, 0:54.68.

100 freestyle — 1. Evan Hoaglund, Weston, 0:46.1; 2. Austin Chiocca, Weston, 0:48.58; 3. Alex Jylkka, Weston, 0:48.83.

500 freestyle — 1. Thomas Eppich, Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:40.51; 2. Matthew Church, St. John’s Prep, 4:52.88; 3. Josh Adler, Triton, 4:53.02.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Weston, 1:27.66; 2. Westford, 1:30.66; 3. Wayland, 1:31.65.

100 backstroke — 1. Andrew Lu, Acton-Boxborough, 0:52.51; 2. Nico Frangioni, Weston, 0:53.95; 3. Miles Bunyar, Haverhill, 0:55.34.

100 breaststroke — 1. Aiden Gouldson, Westford, 0:59.53; 2. Evan Hoaglund, Weston, 0:59.66; 3. Cal Hale, Boston Latin, 0:59.86.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Westford, 3:17.47; 2. Weston, 3:17.67; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:19.59.

Team results — 1. Weston, 310; 2. Westford, 218; 3. St. Joseph Central, 211; 4. Acton-Boxborough, 186; 5. Lincoln-Sudbury, 173; 6. Concord-Carlisle, 148.5; 7. Wayland, 139; 8. Haverhill, 99; 8. Mystic Valley, 99; 10. Triton, 81.