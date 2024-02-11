Revolution squander early goal in preseason loss to Orlando City SC

Midfielder Matt Polster gave New England a swift 1-0 lead, converting on forward Tomás Chancalay’s assist in the opening minute, but the Revolution dropped a preseason friendly, 3-1, to Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium.

Twenty-three players saw action for the Revolution, including Arlington midfielder Noel Buck, who drew the start. Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas suited up for the third time this preseason, one of three newcomers on the defense alongside defenders Nick Lima and Jonathan Mensah, who each played 45 minutes.