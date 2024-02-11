PWHL Boston makes league’s inaugural trade, sending college star Sophie Jaques to Minnesota for BU alumna Abby Cook, Susanna Tapani

The latest PWHL first was Sunday’s inaugural trade in the women’s professional hockey league, when PWHL Boston sent defender Sophie Jaques to Minnesota for fellow blue liner Abby Cook and forward Susanna Tapani.

Jaques, last year’s Patty Kazmaier winner as the best player in Division 1 women’s college hockey, played in all seven Boston games and was a minus-4, tied with Hannah Brandt for the worst on the team. Jaques, the team’s second-round pick in September’s draft, also was without a point after topping all defenders in scoring last season at Ohio State.

Cook, a Boston Pride alumna who set the Boston University record for a defenseman with 99 points from 2016-20, had one goal in nine games for PWHL Minnesota. Tapani, a 30-year-old veteran of three Finnish Olympic teams, had a 2-3—5 line in nine games.